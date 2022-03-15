GTA Online PC Migration Issue Resolved on PS5 and Xbox Series X

The next-gen update for Grand Theft Auto V and GTA Online is available now on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, and a potential problem for some players has been resolved just in time for its release. Apparently, players that previously migrated their GTA Online account from PlayStation 4 or Xbox One to PC were blocked from bringing their accounts over to the next-gen consoles. That led to a lot of frustration for players that were looking forward to enjoying the game on their PS5 or Xbox Series X, but it seems that Rockstar Games has now fixed the issue, allowing players to migrate their accounts, as intended!

“The issue blocking GTA Online profile migration of PS4 and Xbox One accounts that were previously migrated to PC has been addressed, and that migration is now working as intended.Please note that GTA Online profiles on PC cannot be migrated to PS5 or Xbox Series X|S,” Rockstar wrote on Twitter.

It’s good to see that this issue was resolved quickly, so that players can enjoy the next-gen upgrade with their original accounts. On Twitter, many fans reacted with surprise that Rockstar fixed the problem; it originally seemed that this was an intentional move on the part of the developers. However, the fix has now been made available, and that should be a relief for players that have spent years with the game. Some fans seem to believe that Rockstar changed course on the decision following fan feedback, but it’s impossible to say for certain.

While GTA Online‘s next-gen upgrade didn’t release until this evening, Rockstar allowed players to begin the migration process earlier this month. The idea was that players would be able to jump into the game as soon as it went live. That didn’t quite work out for players impacted by this issue, but the resolution has come at a very welcome time, regardless!

Are you excited to check out the next-gen upgrade for GTA V and GTA Online? Are you happy Rockstar got this issue resolved quickly?