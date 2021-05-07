GTA Online Update Gives Out More Free Items and GTA$

✖

GTA Online’s new update this week continues a theme established a week prior with some bonuses being given away to players of certain ranks along with some Bunker-focused incentives for everyone. The update is live now across all platforms as of Thursday, so if you’re at least Rank 100 or you just have time to complete the highlighted missions and modes this week, you’ve got some free stuff waiting for you.

The Mobile Operations Missions are the thing to focus on this week if you want some extras from your time with GTA Online. You can get a bonus of GTA$100,000 just for completing at least one Mobile Operations Mission before May 12th, and you’ll earn double rewards for all of those missions. Just as we saw from last week’s update, you’ve got some bunker bonuses to look into as well.

Our monthlong salute to illicit arms traders in GTA Online continues this week with bonuses on Mobile Operations Missions, tripled Research speeds, deals on Bunker Supplies, and more: https://t.co/ZN6sEhN9Qa pic.twitter.com/np4U7kFPdQ — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) May 6, 2021

“If you need help getting your hands on some extra cutting-edge tech — including things like Ballistic Equipment and all manner of weapon attachments — you’ll stand to benefit from tripled Research speeds at your Bunker all week long,” Rockstar Games said about this week’s update. “Plus, increase your rate of return in the arms race by bringing costs down — take advantage of 50% off the cost of Bunker Supplies and Mk II Weapon Upgrades to help you get on the right foot. Plus, 40% off the MOC and its Upgrades, Modifications, Weapons, and Vehicle Workshops. Offers end May 12.”

For players who’ve been active in GTA Online for a while, you’ve got another reward waiting for you. This one is the Pink and Green camo livery for the HVY Nightshark, and all you have to do is log into the game this week to ensure you get it.

“To continue celebrating those with the discipline and focus required to ascend to truly great heights, players Rank 100 and above who play GTA Online this week will receive the rare Pink and Green Camo livery for the HVY Nightshark,” Rockstar Games said. “Redeem and apply this elusive adornment in any Weaponized Vehicle Workshop (available within 72 hours of logging in after May 17th).”

GTA Online’s update is now available across all platforms.