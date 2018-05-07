GTA V Mod Turns the Game Into a Roguelike Battle Royale

If you’ve been wanting a bit more battle royale action in Grand Theft Auto V, there’s a mod available called Complex Control that incorporates battle royale and roguelite elements into Rockstar’s game.

Created by modder THEAETIK and available here, the mod boasts over 1,500 hours of development with abilities, characters, and more included. It is worth pointing out that this is a single-player mod though, but even though you won’t be playing with others online, it’s already received quite a bit of attention. The most recent version of the mod that was released just yesterday has already been downloaded hundreds of times.

“Complex Control is a purely SinglePlayer mod coded in C# with high replayability and variety,” the description of the mod reads. “Combining Roguelites and Battleroyale elements; it feels as though there’s always something new to experience every run.

“The mod puts the game into a loop once activated (Menu > Map > Repeat). The mod itself has a dependent save system from GTA’s. What sets this apart from the typical BattleRoyale experience are the Abilities (Specials) combined with Roguelite elements – Procedural Gameplay / PermaDeath / Permanent Progression.”

The trailer above that was released in April shows some of what is included in the mod, but you’ll want to consult the mod’s page before trying to install it. Like other mods, it requires that you have a few other mods installed first. It also gives a better idea of what features are included in the mod after the 1,500+ hours invested, all of those features seen below.