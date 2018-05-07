GTA V Mod Turns the Game Into a Roguelike Battle Royale

If you’ve been wanting a bit more battle royale action in Grand Theft Auto V, there’s a mod available called Complex Control that incorporates battle royale and roguelite elements into Rockstar’s game.
Created by modder THEAETIK and available here, the mod boasts over 1,500 hours of development with abilities, characters, and more included. It is worth pointing out that this is a single-player mod though, but even though you won’t be playing with others online, it’s already received quite a bit of attention. The most recent version of the mod that was released just yesterday has already been downloaded hundreds of times.
“Complex Control is a purely SinglePlayer mod coded in C# with high replayability and variety,” the description of the mod reads. “Combining Roguelites and Battleroyale elements; it feels as though there’s always something new to experience every run.
“The mod puts the game into a loop once activated (Menu > Map > Repeat). The mod itself has a dependent save system from GTA’s. What sets this apart from the typical BattleRoyale experience are the Abilities (Specials) combined with Roguelite elements – Procedural Gameplay / PermaDeath / Permanent Progression.”
The trailer above that was released in April shows some of what is included in the mod, but you’ll want to consult the mod’s page before trying to install it. Like other mods, it requires that you have a few other mods installed first. It also gives a better idea of what features are included in the mod after the 1,500+ hours invested, all of those features seen below.
- Royal-Lite Gameplay – Control and survive a deadly zone populated with dropping and driving AIs
- PowerUp – Using 50 unique and balanced abilities with cooldowns
- Blink Teleport – Teleport in or out of your vehicle instantly, or reach high ground areas
- Fast Paced Gameplay – Faster move speed, Rolling AI, Custom weapon switch and fast vehicle in/out
- Streak – Kill enemies fast to earn more points in your runs
- Unique Characters – 70 unique characters with their own color sets matching their Weapons / Vehicles
- Rogue-lite Characters – Choose from pre-made character sets with random Abilities / Weapons / Vehicles / Names
- Royal Avatar – Progress on your own character until they die or trade them for cheaper and with score return
- Ranking – 4 ranks to dynamically change gameplay the better or worst you succeed
- Leveling – Leveling brackets reflected by total career score gained
- Stats – Statistics page to help you keep a track on progress or performance
- Color Map Spawn – No spawn is fixated, areas of the map are marked for spawn
- Quality Control – Over 1500 hours of solo Development / Redesign / Testing, many Bug / Crash Fixes done
- Tweaks – Some weapons were buffed for better experience, shotguns are lethal and realistic (realtime script not permanent)