Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy Episode Four Trailer Spells Big Trouble For The Team

Things aren’t looking too good for the Guardians of the Galaxy right now when it comes to its current episodic adventures from Telltale Games. The Eternity Forge appears to be back with a vengeance, and the team is having a pretty tough time trying to get out of some underground caverns, while something very large is on the hunt for them.

But you’ll be able to decide their further actions this Tuesday, as the fourth episode in the series, Who Needs You, will make its debut. Telltale released a new trailer for the new episode, which you can view above.

It follows up on the actions from the third episode, which Telltale was kind enough to recap in the statement below:

“With the fate of the Eternity Forge decided, the Guardians are left more bitterly divided than ever. But this growing tension is temporarily sidelined by a more pressing problem: escaping a dark and treacherous cavern before they all get eaten alive. As the cave’s hidden threats creep closer, Star-Lord must hold his crew together if he hopes to keep everyone safe. Safety, however, may ultimately come at a terrible cost…”

Needless to say, the team is up against its biggest challenges yet (possibly even bigger than Ego from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2), and you’ll need to make the proper decisions necessary to keep it in form. But don’t worry, as Telltale Games is still injecting the trademark humor we’ve come to expect from the Guardians in the latest episode.

For instance, Rocket Raccoon doesn’t appear to be a big fan of the word “colon.” But that doesn’t stop Drax from tricking him into saying it anyway. Good on you, Drax. Never lose your sense of humor, even when you’re diving into the gullet of a massive beast.

You can watch the trailer above and purchase the chapter for $4.99, or snag it for free if you’ve already purchased the Season Pass, which will also include the forthcoming episode five when it’s announced. There’s also a physical version available, if you want to download your episodes that way.

Telltale’s Guardians of the Galaxy is available now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC, and it’ll be coming to Nintendo Switch soon.