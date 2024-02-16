Guilty Gear Strive 25th Anniversary PS5 Collector's Edition Is Up For Pre-Order

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The acclaimed Guilty Gear fighting game franchise from developer Arc System Works turned 25 last year, but fans are getting a belated birthday gift in the form of this special collector's edition release that includes Guilty Gear Strive – Daredevil Edition (PS5), an art book, the original soundtrack on CD, special packaging, and more.

Pre-orders for the Guilty Gear Strive 25th Anniversary Edition are available now here on Amazon priced at $109.99 with a release date set for March 29th. The full list of box contents includes the following:

Guilty Gear Strive- base game (PS5)



Guilty Gear Strive Season 1 pass

Guilty Gear Strive Season 2 pass

Guilty Gear Strive Season 3 pass

GGST Guilty Gear 25th Anniversary Colors



Guilty Gear Strive Artworks Archive Book

Original soundtrack on CD

Steelbook case

Collector's box

The official description reads: "Guilty Gear Strive is a fighting video game developed and published by Arc System Works. It is the seventh mainline installment of the Guilty Gear series, and the 25th overall. A new Guilty Gear – Introducing the new Wall Break mechanic, sounds that bring you into the thick of the fight, thrilling camera angles and updated graphics! Enjoy a complete reconstruction of the Guilty Gear series in this fun installment."

"Created by Daisuke Ishiwatari and developed by Arc System Works, Guilty Gear -Strive- upholds the series' reputation for groundbreaking hybrid 2D/3D cell-shaded graphics and intense, rewarding gameplay."