Guilty Gear Strive 25th Anniversary PS5 Collector's Edition Is Up For Pre-Order

A PlayStation 5 collector's edition has arrived for Guilty Gear superfans.

By Sean Fallon

The acclaimed Guilty Gear fighting game franchise from developer Arc System Works turned 25 last year, but fans are getting a belated birthday gift in the form of this special collector's edition release that includes Guilty Gear Strive – Daredevil Edition (PS5), an art book, the original soundtrack on CD, special packaging, and more. 

Pre-orders for the Guilty Gear Strive 25th Anniversary Edition are available now here on Amazon priced at $109.99 with a release date set for March 29th. The full list of box contents includes the following:

  • Guilty Gear Strive- base game (PS5)
  • Guilty Gear Strive Season 1 pass
  • Guilty Gear Strive Season 2 pass
  • Guilty Gear Strive Season 3 pass
  • GGST Guilty Gear 25th Anniversary Colors
  • Guilty Gear Strive Artworks Archive Book
  • Original soundtrack on CD
  • Steelbook case
  • Collector's box

The official description reads: "Guilty Gear Strive is a fighting video game developed and published by Arc System Works. It is the seventh mainline installment of the Guilty Gear series, and the 25th overall. A new Guilty Gear – Introducing the new Wall Break mechanic, sounds that bring you into the thick of the fight, thrilling camera angles and updated graphics! Enjoy a complete reconstruction of the Guilty Gear series in this fun installment."

"Created by Daisuke Ishiwatari and developed by Arc System Works, Guilty Gear -Strive- upholds the series' reputation for groundbreaking hybrid 2D/3D cell-shaded graphics and intense, rewarding gameplay."

