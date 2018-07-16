Guts and Glory Rides Onto Nintendo Switch, Consoles Next Week

UPDATE: Looks like Guts and Glory will be bringing its carnage to Xbox One and PlayStation 4 on Thursday as well. Both going for $14.99 as well. Let the blood flow!

ORIGINAL STORY: Ever since its release on Steam last year, Tinybuild’s Guts and Glory has been raising quite a ruckus. It’s essentially a racing game where you try to get from point to point while literally everything tries to kill you and your ride-alongs. It’s crazy, bloody fun — and now it’s coming to Nintendo Switch.

A new eShop listing indicates that Guts and Glory will come to the system on July 19, set to release for $14.99. That’s a little more than the $9.99 price it’s currently at on Steam but it looks to be worth it. This is especially considering that the Switch doesn’t have too many games where you can become a bloody mess just trying to reach the finish line.

Check out the description for the game below:

Welcome to Guts and Glory — The craziest game show on earth, where ordinary people compete in extraordinary challenges of life and death, for glory!

The objective is simple: Race to the finish line while everything tries to kill you.

Dodge spinning saw blades, deadly spikes, explosives, turrets, and a growing list of other hazards—while navigating insane tracks set in a wide variety of environments. A game full of LOLs and WTFs and OMGs, where failing can be just as much fun as winning. Do it to prove your awesomeness. Do it for the laughs. Do it for the glory!

We’ve also included a trailer for the Steam version which you can see below. The quality of the Switch version should be quite similar, but obviously with controls that make proper use of the JoyCon controllers as well as the Pro Controller.

The game also benefits from a number of available vehicles, from a jetpack to a bike packing a rider and his small kid to a dude riding around on a lawn mower, going nuts while he does so. Nothing is held back as you attempt to dodge traps and try (heavy emphasis on try) to stay in one piece.

Count the days, fans — this bedlam isn’t too far off! And we assure you there’s not another game like it on the market right now. (Until Guts and Glory II, right Tinybuild?)