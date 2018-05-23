H1Z1 Open Beta Already a Huge Success On PlayStation 4

Daybreak Games’ H1Z1 open beta kicked off yesterday on PlayStation 4, making its grand console debut in the process. And already it’s making huge waves as far as generating a huge audience of players.

The publisher confirmed today that the beta has been downloaded more than 1.5 million times within its first 24 hours of release. In addition, it already has 200,000 concurrent players in that same time frame, which means that it’s likely to keep up momentum for a while leading into its full release later this year.

“This is an incredible milestone and we want to thank all of our player who helped make this possible,” said H1Z1 Producer Terrence Yee. “We believe we’ve found the right balance for battle royale on console and players have responded positively to our reimagining of H1Z1. We will continue to refine the game based on feedback from Open Beta to ensure the best experience possible for our actively growing community.”

In case you’re not familiar with H1Z1 or you might have missed out on it during its dominating days on Steam, here’s a quick synopsis to give you an idea of what you’re in for.

“Redesigned for the PS4, the all-new H1Z1 features a larger weapon arsenal, fully reworked UI, and faster-paced gameplay. Frequent and increasingly lucrative airdrops for higher-powered weapons and armor keep the action moving ahead of the encroaching toxic gas. An updated control system allows players to quickly interact with their environment via radial weapon menu, while a grab-and-go equipment system makes loot-collection easier on the run.”

Daybreak is sure to update the beta with new content, though it hasn’t released any sort of schedule yet. For the time being, players can jump in and take on their opponents Battle Royale style, surviving the odds while overcoming toxic gas and dangerous foes.

The beta can be downloaded here and doesn’t seem to take up too much space on the hard drive as it comes in at around 9.37GB in size. It looks like the beta will be going on for a while yet so you’ve got time to jump in and enjoy it with others.

We’ll let you know what gets added to the game over the next few weeks, as well as when a full release date is finalized.

H1Z1 is in Open Beta on PlayStation 4 now and can also be played on PC via Steam.