Half-Life 2 Fans Discover a Real Dead Person's Face in Game

Half-Life 2 apparently features a dead person's face in a pretty prominent way. Half-Life 2 is widely regarded as one of the best games of all-time. Not only does it have an engaging story with varied levels, but it was absurdly innovative at the time. Graphically, it was incredible. The physics were like nothing anyone had really seen at that point. Everything about it was top of the line and there are a lot of games that still don't really even rival it. This is part of the reason many want to see Half-Life 3, fans are not only curious about the next piece of the story, but also what the hell Valve can come up with to push the envelope.

However, there are some darker sides to the game. Fans believe they've figured out what the corpse01.mdl character model is based on and... it's not pretty! The model is a burnt corpse with a horribly disfigured face that can be found in some of the creepier areas of Half-Life 2 and is found in a lot of Source engine games. If you've ever played on a DarkRP Garry's Mod server, this model is typically used for the Hobo job role. As spotted by TheGamer, fans on the r/eyebleach subreddit pointed out that an image of a horribly mutilated corpse in a medical book was strikingly similar to that of the corpse01 model in Half-Life 2. There's almost no difference whatsoever, which is pretty shocking. We're not going to link to the image here, but it's not hard to find if you know how to use Google and are particularly interested. Be warned, though, it is very graphic.

It's not terribly uncommon for game developers to look at real life gore when making a game with detailed virtual gore. It's a controversial practice, but has been done on games like Mortal Kombat 11, The Last of Us Part II, and more. Due to the high intensity and traumatizing nature of the work, it is something some developers have moved away from, instead sometimes opting to use things like foods as reference instead.

