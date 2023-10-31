Halloween Tabletop Guide: 20 Perfect Games for a Spooky Good Time

It's almost Halloween, and that means it's also almost time to throw your yearly Halloween party or just invite some friends over for a small get-together full of scary movies, amazing decorations, and ridiculous amounts of candy. While you can certainly just sit back and watch some classic horror films or share ghost stories, this would also be a perfect time to bring out a board game for the season, but if you don't exactly know where to start, we've got you absolutely covered. We've compiled a list of 17 games that will bring all sorts of fun to your next spooky game night, ranging from the more complex and lengthy to fast-paced experiences that are a breeze to learn, and you can check out all of them starting on the next slide. Some of these games might not immediately come to mind when thinking of Halloween, but even if they aren't based on a typically frightening IP or concept, they still might fit a Halloween game night and send everyone home wanting to jump right back in down the road. The price of these games also run the gamut, so whether you've got some disposable income or are looking for the most bang for your buck, we've got something that should fit what you're looking for. You can check out all of the games starting on the next slide. Will you be picking any of these up, and which ones are your favorites? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things tabletop and gaming with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

Expanding Your Favorites (Photo: Hasbro/The Op) Betrayal the Werewolf's Journey Blood on the Moon – Available Here "Take a deeper dive into the story and dark secrets of the abandoned House on the Hill 3rd Edition, haunted house traitor tabletop game. In the Werewolf's Journey Blood on the Moon expansion, one player takes on the role of Sara, a mysterious visitor who seems like a typical teen. But don't let your guard down, for that's all about to change in the most dreadful and terrifying way as she's revealed to be a feral werewolf desperate for blood. Explorers may be called upon to help the werewolf, to destroy her, or to decide on their own what to do. The strategy game expansion includes 5 specially designed haunts, 4 game cards, 2 room tiles, and a custom scenario card. Gather friends for a game night of monsters, miniatures, and modular board pieces in this immersive, story-driven cooperative board game for 3-6 players, ages 12 and up. Requires Avalon Hill Betrayal at House on the Hill board game 3rd Edition to Play (sold Separately)." Disney Sorcerer's Arena: Epic Alliances at The Ready Expansion – Available Here "Take your combat skills in Disney Sorcerer's Arena: Epic Alliances to all new levels with this game-changing expansion pack! Robin Hood, Mrs. Potts, and Mulan bring new attacks and abilities true to their characters that will provide selfless support in the Arena's already epic battles. Improve positions with Mrs. Potts, pull fast ones with Robin Hood, and aid allies with Mulan. Disney Sorcerer's Arena: Epic Alliances is the ultimate PvP tabletop game for Disney and Pixar fans and gamers where players can build teams out of Disney and Pixar heroes and villains and compete in an expandable, learn-as-you-go battle arena game." Zombicide Iron Maiden Character Pack – Available Here "This pack includes 6 versions of Eddie, the iconic Iron Maiden mascot. Along with the figures, the pack includes material to use them in numerous games in various ways, including Zombicide 2nd Edition, Black Plague, Invader, and Undead or Alive, as well as Rising Sun, Ankh: Gods of Egypt, Massive Darkness 2, and Cthulhu Death May Die: Fear of the Unknown."

The Deep End of the Pool (Photo: Go On Board/Fantasy Flight Games/Asmodee) HeroQuest Rise of The Dread Moon Quest Pack – Available Here "The dramatic story of treachery and unrest in the elven kingdom continues in this HeroQuest Rise of the Dread Moon expansion! As a brave knight, you're challenged to finally free Elethorn from the clutches of Zargorn. Embark on dangerous quests, as you seek the aid of the Cadre of the Raven's Veil to help stop Zargorn's forces of Dread from destroying the kingdom. Navigate through a dark labyrinth of waterways, an underground city, and more perilous locations. But be wary-for Zargon's forces grow ever stronger with the rise of the Dread Moon! Immerse yourself in the adventure with 10 daring quests, stunning artwork, 29 detailed miniatures, and full-color tiles. (Requires HeroQuest Game System to play. Sold separately.) This fantasy game for adults and teens has limitless replayability, and you can also create your own quests and stories. Gather friends together for an exciting night of tabletop gameplay in a battle of good and evil. The game is for 2-5 players, ages 14+. Avalon Hill and all related trademarks and logos are trademarks of Hasbro, Inc." Werewolf: The Apocalypse 5th Edition Core Rulebook - Available Here "A Storytelling Game of Environmental and Spiritual Horror. Gaia is dying. The ices melt, while the seas swell. The heat rises, while the forests wither. Extinction threatens millions, in favor of the few. The Garou-warlike shapeshifters torn between Rage and spirit, between Wolf and Man, and champions of the earth-mother-have failed. The Apocalypse is here. Yet, a new generation of Garou now call upon their Rage to confront the forces of destruction, avarice, and greed ravaging the earth-mother. With tooth and claw the Garou will wrest her from the brink of death-or follow her enemies to the grave. Will you answer their howl? What legends will the Garou sing of you? When will you Rage?" Zombicide 2nd Edition – Available Here "The zombie apocalypse is upon us. Society has collapsed and only a few Survivors remain. If they want to keep alive, hiding away won't be good enough. They'll have to participate in some Zombicide. Zombicide puts players in control of Survivors of the zombie hordes. They must work cooperatively, completing objectives in each mission if they want to live. With each zombie kill, they grow stronger, but the zombies come in greater numbers." Descent: Legends of The Dark – The Betrayer's War Expansion – Available Here "The shambling armies of Waiqar the Undying clash with the servants of the Dragonlord Levirax, all while the Uthuk Y'llan horde spreads as if guided by an unseen hand. As Terrinoth threatens to collapse, it falls to our heroes to forge a new future for their homeland. But are they up to the task? In The Betrayer's War, the second Act of Descent: Legends of the Dark, one to four players continue the journey of Brynn, Chance, Galaden, Kehli, Syrus, and Vaerix as they struggle to save their kingdom from the evil that threatens its legacy. Each hero gains a new hero card along with a plethora of new abilities, and with new enemies to fight and a new story to tell, The Betrayer's War is an essential expansion for anyone eager to dive once more into Terrinoth. Can you withstand the coming Darkness? Or will your legend end in fire and ruin?" The Witcher: Old World – Available Here "The Witcher: Old World sees 2 to 5 players traveling across a vast map, embarking on masterfully penned quests, encountering and making ambiguous moral choices, fighting monsters – and sometimes even brawling with other witchers to defend their school's honor! The game lets players construct their own unique decks of cards by choosing from a wide range of abilities: attacks, dodges, and witcher combat magic – known as Signs. Through card synergy, players aim to achieve powerful combos as they utilize their witcher school's hallmark abilities to their full potential. Quests, battles, and even dice poker will allow each player to earn money, obtain new items, and train their skills. Become the mightiest witcher on the Continent. A great adventure awaits!"

Licensed Gems (Photo: CMON/Asmodee/Ravensburger) Disney Villainous: Introduction to Evil Disney 100 Edition – Available Now "Take on the role of your favorite Disney Villain and strive to achieve your own devious objective in this card game of schemes and strategy. Discover your unique abilities while thwarting your opponents with twists of fate. Who will triumph in this epic contest of sinister power? Play as Maleficent, Captain Hook, Ursula, or Prince John. Each Villain boasts thematic cards and strategies inspired by the films you love. Villain Guides and video instructions help you start playing in minutes. Celebrating 100 years of Disney! The limited-time Disney100 Edition features unique rainbow-foil platinum packaging and sculpted movers in an exclusive "lustrous" finish." Marvel Zombies A Zombicide Game – Available Now "Marvel Zombies: A Zombicide Game is a cooperative game where 1 to 6 players control zombified Super Heroes facing off against S.H.I.E.L.D. Agents and living Super Heroes controlled by the game itself. The goal is to complete Mission Objectives, defeat your Enemies, and, most importantly, satiate your ravenous Hunger! Eliminating Enemies and devouring Bystanders makes you powerful. But the more danger you pose, the more forces are sent to hunt you. The ever-growing Hunger makes you stronger, but if you don't feed, it will consume your mind and body. Only by working together can the Zombie Heroes find the key to their salvation!" Stranger Things: Upside Down – Available Here "The town of Hawkins is under siege from the Upside Down! Hawkins, Indiana seems like an average town. However, underneath the exterior lurks a secret. The Hawkins National Laboratory has been doing experiments that have unleashed the horrors of the Upside Down. It's up to the kids in the town to save it. In Stranger Things: Upside Down, players take on the role of the kids of Hawkins who are trying to stop the operatives of the Hawkins National Laboratory and the evils from the Upside Down. Players must work together to clear stacks of tokens before time runs out. The game offers 2 seasons of play."

The Icons of Horror (Photo: Ravensburger/Funko Games) The Thing: Infection at Outpost 31 – Available Here "An alien lifeform has infiltrated a bleak and desolate Antarctic research station assimilating other organisms and then imitating them. In the hidden identity game The Thing™ Infection at Outpost 31, you will relive John Carpenter's sci-fi cult classic in a race to discover who among the team has been infected by this heinous lifeform. Play as one of 12 characters as you lead a series of investigations through the facility using supplies and equipment to clear the building. The tension mounts and paranoia ensues as you question who you can trust in the ultimate race to save humanity!" Horrified: Greek Monsters – Available Now "Greece's most notorious monsters have escaped Pandora's Box! The Gods have called on you as their avatars to trap these beasts once more. Work together to defend against Medusa, Cerberus, Minotaur, Chimera, Siren, and Basilisk. Each monster presents a unique challenge, and players can adjust the difficulty by playing against a new group of monsters each game. Save the Isle of Elysium before terror overwhelms you! Choose your heroes and which monsters your group will face. At the end of every turn, the monsters get to go. Collect tokens, help characters from Greek legends, and discover lairs. Solve each creature's unique puzzle before it's too late in this cooperative game against Greek mythology's most legendary monsters!" Scream The Game Party Game – Available Here "Would you like to play a game? The brutal killer Ghost Face® is back in Woodsboro, and you'll have to combine wits to stay alive! As the clock ticks down, help each other escape the murderer...but watch out! If Ghost Face calls you, you are his next target! It's terrifying fun you'll die to play again and again! Look no further for your Adult Games for Game Night or Family Game Night!" The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Slaughterhouse – Available Here "It's a one-vs-many fight for survival! One person plays as the deranged Sawyer family, dragging victims to their farmhouse and harvesting their meat for a grizzly barbecue. The other players are the unwitting trespassers, doing everything they can to escape a hideous fate. But in this game, there are no winners-there are only survivors. Will you make it out alive, or end up on the menu?"