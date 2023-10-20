Disney's The Haunted Mansion: Call of the Spirits Board Game Is Only $10 For Halloween

Disney fans who are interested in playing some spooky board games for Halloween have a great option in The Haunted Mansion: Call of the Spirits, which was made in partnership with Funko Games. One of the more compelling reasons that it's a great option is the fact that it's dirt cheap right now. Prime members can get the Magic Kingdom Park edition here on Amazon for only $9.98, which is 60% off list and an all-time low. The Disneyland edition is also on sale for $11.49, though you can get it even cheaper if you pick up another game in Amazon's current buy 1, get 1 50% off sale.

The Haunted Mansion: Call of the Spirits is a board game for 2-6 players that involves exploring the "classic rooms of the ghost-infested manor, from the festivities-filled Ballroom to the Attic and out to the Graveyard and beyond in search of spirits". Players move around the mansion by rotating the Endless Hallway around Madame Leota's Séance Room, collecting Ghost cards and avoiding Haunt Cards and Hitchhiking Ghosts along the way.

Speaking of Disney board game deals, in Ravensburger's board game take on the cult classic 1993 Disney film Hocus Pocus, the Sanderson sisters have begun to work on their wicked potion, and it will be up to you (and up to five of your family members / friends) to stop them. At the time of writing it is on sale here on Amazon for $21 and here at Walmart for $25.

As noted, players must work together to stop the Sanderson witches from completing a wicked potion that endangers Salem's children. According to the description, you can "play potion ingredients to the cauldron and match all the colors or ingredients. Binx will offer a helping hand, while Winifred, Mary, and Sarah cast spells to thwart your plans. Use tricks like Burning Rain of Death and Billy Butcherson to help you along the way".

The game includes 50 Ingredient cards, a Witch board, 13 Spell cards, a Sun token, 4 trick tokens, a rulebook, and one black cat Binx meeple.