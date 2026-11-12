Halo: Campaign Evolved Is Adding a Fan-Favorite Game Mode in Upcoming Update

Halo: Campaign Evolved is getting a free update this upcoming winter, adding the beloved Firefight PvE mode to the game for online multiplayer. Firefight has been in a variety of Halo games, pitting players against waves of enemies in large sandbox environments, with the challenge being an attempt to survive as long as possible. This exciting mode is something of a long-standing tradition in the series, so its return in the Combat Evolved remake is not surprising, but it does offer new features Firefight has never had before.

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The Campaign Evolved version of Firefight is becoming playable first at XBOX FanFest, an event where in-person attendees can try the game mode out themselves in a limited environment. In the future, Halo Fest is also showcasing the Firefight mode for players, during the Seattle, WA based even starting on December 12, 2026, and lasting that weekend. Currently, there is no release window for when the Firefight free update will go live for all players, but early 2027 seems to be the implied time frame presented by developers directing the .

Halo: Campaign Evolved Is Getting a PvE Firefight Mode With Flood Enemy Types & New Gameplay Mechanics

Courtesy of Halo Studios

The Firefight update doesn’t have too many details around it right now, but the PvE mode is confirmed to have its classic setup rather than its modern iterations. During Firefight, 2-4 players can team up to take on multiple waves of enemies, using cooperative strategy to get past as many waves as they can. Like past Firefight modes, players will likely have access to a pool of lives shared among their allies, which eventually run out as waves get harder and harder. For now, we aren’t sure if there is a way to reach the “end” of a Firefight, but there could be several adjustable settings that could modify individual experiences.

Based on the very basic information developer Halo Studios has provided, it seems like the Campaign Evolved version of Firefight will have multiple maps for players to jump into. While features like new weapons, vehicles, or powers may not be added, the existing arsenals in Campaign Evolved will no doubt be included in each environment players team up in. This edition of Firefight almost acts as a celebration of the series’ anniversary, but there are quite a few clues veterans of the franchise may have spotted in promotional material for the mode. For starters, the armor of Master Chief is quite different, looking closer to his Halo 2 look than the one from the original Combat Evolved.

However, this could just be a coincidence for new cosmetics being offered as rewards for reaching certain goals in Firefight. What’s more interesting in the promotional keyart is the presence of The Flood enemies as part of the waves you and your friends could face. The Flood has never been featured in a Halo Firefight mode, marking an interesting distinction from having traditional Covenant enemies make up every single wave. This makes sense, as The Covenant has limited enemy variety in the first Halo game remake or not, but The Flood are still incredibly unique foes who will add some diversity to Firefight the mode hasn’t quite had before.

The Remake’s Firefight Might Be the First Glimpse Players Have at Activision’s Direction for Halo

Perhaps the most intriguing part of Firefight coming back isn’t the excitement behind the fan-favorite mode, but the expectations it brings. Recently, Halo Studios suffered an almost complete shutdown in everything but name, with the Halo series now being handled by Activision within Microsoft and Xbox’s umbrella. Activision, the creators behind the popular Call of Duty FPS franchise, is still being advised by a skeleton crew of Halo Studios creators still left, yet even with that in mind, it’s clear that Activision now has an entire division dedicated to Halo‘s future. This Firefight mode could be Activision’s first stab at Halo, representing a period of experimentation for the new development team.

It’s unclear how much of the Firefight mode was developed by ex-Halo Studios devs before they were let go, and if the remaining content for the update is solely being handled by those remaining. One possibility is that the Halo Studios creators at Xbox now will have Firefight as their last project before leaving, or being assimilated into the new department at Activision. Either way, there will undoubtedly be some influence from Activision, who may have already set the tone and direction for how Firefight looks in Campaign Evolved.

This may only be a tease of things to come, but the map design and gameplay systems integrated into Firefight might be a strong clue toward the series’ ongoing direction. This will be an even stronger case to judge Activision if a Halo 2 remake is announced in the near future, giving players an idea of what to expect. With that in mind, there are even more reasons to look forward to the new Firefight mode in Halo: Campaign Evolved, if at the very least to see how Activision handles Halo for the first time.

What do you want to see from Campaign Evolved‘s version of Firefight? Let us know in the comments below!