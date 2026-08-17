Halo: Campaign Evolved Gets Its Biggest Update Yet, Here Are the Patch Notes

The biggest update so far for Halo: Campaign Evolved has today released across Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC platforms. Since launching last month, the new remake of Halo: Combat Evolved has been met with a bit of a mixed response. While many praised its upgraded visuals and combat, some smaller gameplay issues and visual oddities were criticized widely. Now, Halo Studios is looking to resolve some of those annoyances by way of its latest patch.

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Downloadable now, this new update for Halo: Campaign Evolved most notably incorporates a handful of new features. Specifically, players will now have the option to fine tune their video settings and turn chromatic aberration and film grain on or off at their discretion. This feature, along with some new upscaling options for those on PC and a new in-game account linking process happen to be the biggest improvements that have been made.

As for the other changes, their primarily smaller ones that are associated with bug fixes or gameplay balancing. Those on PS5 and PC have seen some platform-specific bugs now resolved, which should improve Halo: Campaign Evolved a good amount on these platforms. Jackals have also now been nerfed just a bit, while Sergeant Johnson has seen a number of bugs in the mission Boarding action finally squashed.

To get a look at everything that has been done to Halo: Campaign Evolved in full detail, you can check out the official patch notes below.

New Video Settings

Chromatic Aberration & Film Grain

Chromatic Aberration and Film Grain are used throughout Halo: Campaign Evolved for a variety of visual effects and rendering systems.

With the August 17th update, players will now have the option to turn Chromatic Aberration and Film Grain on or off individually to better suit their visual preferences.

Upscaling Options on PC

While setting your Upscaling Quality to Native (100% render resolution) removes resolution upscaling, Halo: Campaign Evolved continues to use processing techniques for image reconstruction, anti-aliasing, and other graphical enhancements.

The August 17th update adds a new “None” setting under Upscaling Technique that allows upscaling and anti-aliasing to be turned off completely.

In-Game Account Unlinking Help

The August 17th update introduces a new in-game method to start an account unlink request. Selecting this option opens your browser and prompts you to confirm your account details, then sign in to your Microsoft account.

Resolved Issues

Global

Jackals can now be staggered more reliably when targeting their hands and feet.

Implemented several fixes for Sgt. Johnson in Boarding Action to address issues that could block mission progression.

The Assault Rifle’s rate of fire and spread have been corrected on XBOX and PC to match the weapon’s intended performance, consistent with its behavior seen on PlayStation 5.

Developer Notes

Fixed an issue where Marines and Flood Marines would not fire their Assault Rifles when the Magnified Skull was enabled.

Marines equipped with a Battle Rifle will now fire their weapon as intended.

Improved Active Camo behavior to reduce instances of uncloaking when falling from a ledge or walking over small bumps.

Fixed an issue where console players using mouse and keyboard could experience inconsistent weapon firing.

Attempting to reload the Magnum immediately after firing will now correctly start the reload process.

Players can now interrupt the reload animation of the Fuel Rod Cannon, Rocket Launcher, or Needle Rifle by throwing grenades.

Achievement progress will no longer be awarded incorrectly when using restricted Skulls or difficulty modifiers.

Fixed an issue where achievements earned while playing offline were not awarded after reconnecting to the XBOX network, requiring players to repeat the unlock requirements.

Reduced instances where audio would become muddy, crackly, and pop during the mission Keyes .

. Campaign Remix will no longer crash when Flood replace a group of enemies intended to enter vehicles.

Improved the account linking process where failing to make a Microsoft account would require a full title restart to attempt linking again.

PC

Numerous improvements to PC stability and performance have been made, including: Mouse & keyboard custom key bindings will no longer reset to default after restarting the game. Adjusted Maximum Frame Rate options when using VSync on high refresh rate displays to prevent stability issues. Improved stability when using XeSS Frame Generation and an in-game maximum frame rate limit. Reduced occurrences of stability issues when loading a co-op session.

Added support for all graphics quality options across all supported devices. Players can now select any graphics quality option, from Very Low to Ultra, regardless of their device type or hardware class.

All supported AMD graphics cards now properly utilize Advanced Shader Delivery, significantly reducing shader loading times and minimizing in-game hitching.

Frame rate during cinematic playback has been improved while using Frame Generation. For improved performance, Frame Generation will automatically turn off during cinematics and then turn back on when gameplay resumes.



PlayStation 5