‘Halo’ Crossover Into ‘Forza Horizon 4’ Is Real and It Looks Fantastic

Last month, we reported the news that Playground Games was working very closely with 343 Industries to provide a special Halo crossover mission for Forza Horizon 4. And now the good news has arrived: we’ll be Warthog driving in Microsoft‘s forthcoming sequel!

A recent update on the Forza Motorsport YouTube channel has not only confirmed the Halo crossover mission for the racing game, but has also provided a first look at seeing it in action. And it goes a lot deeper than we could’ve expected.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Rather than just driving a Warthog through a pre-generated Forza world, the mission actually looks like it takes place in the world of Halo, complete with a glimpse of the spire we saw in the Halo Infinite trailer. You can watch the gameplay footage for yourself above, starting at about the 1:46:40 mark.

We then see a Warthog racing through some checkpoints while other vehicles from the series are flying around. And what’s more, Cortana’s voiceover (provided by what sounds like original voice actress Jen Taylor) can be heard as you drive through this world, looking around for checkpoints highlighted by purple smoke.

The mission still keeps its feeling of Forza Horizon 4 throughout, but the small Halo touches show the dedication of both Playground Games and 343 Industries in making it as authentic as possible. It’s ridiculously awesome.

Hopefully this is just the beginning and we’ll see even more Halo missions added on to the game. For that matter, why stop there? This would be an ideal place to see a Gears of War mission, or maybe even something from Crackdown 3 to tie in with its (possible) forthcoming release in 2019. There’s huge potential here for growth.

For the time being, though, we can’t wait to scoot through this Halo world at top speed and see how we fare against the competition. We’ll find out how it fares when Forza Horizon 4 drops for Xbox One and Xbox One X starting on October 2. If you purchase the Ultimate Edition of the game, you can get access earlier, starting on September 28. (Make note, Halo fans.)