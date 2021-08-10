Halo Infinite Battle Royale Mode Reportedly Connected to Campaign

✖

A new report claims that Halo Infinite's heavily rumored battle royale mode will have close ties to the game's campaign. Tom Henderson of DualShockers shared that information on Twitter, along with some other details he's heard about the mode. Xbox has already confirmed that Halo Infinite's multiplayer will be free-to-play, and Henderson speculated that the battle royale's ties to the campaign might be a way for Microsoft to convince more players to purchase the full game. In a follow-up Tweet, Henderson also clarified that he is not sure of the current status of the mode, including whether or not it might have been scrapped.

Henderson's Tweets can be found embedded below.

Just to be clear, I'm not sure if it's been scrapped on not or when/if it will release, but it's been in development for years. — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) August 10, 2021

Until Microsoft and 343 Industries make some kind of announcement about the battle royale mode, readers will want to take this all with a grain of salt! Plans in the video game industry are constantly changing, and even if this battle royale mode was in development at one point, Henderson himself suggests it might have been cancelled. For now, fans will just have to wait and see if an official announcement is made!

Halo Infinite is easily the biggest release of the year for Microsoft, and one of 2021's biggest games in general. The title was initially meant to release alongside the Xbox Series X|S last year, but was delayed to give 343 Industries more development time. It remains to be seen if that extra time will prove beneficial for the game, but reception to Halo Infinite's recent multiplayer technical preview seemed to be fairly positive. A firm release date for the game has not been revealed just yet, but hopefully it will prove worth the wait when it releases.

Halo Infinite will release on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC later this year. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

