Halo Infinite Leaks Reveal Battle Royale Mode, Halo Reach Content, and More

The Halo Infinite leaks are flooding the Internet thanks to the ongoing technical test, which 343 Industries insists isn't a beta but more of a stress test. Whatever the case, it's provided hungry Halo fans the ability to satiate this craving with some gameplay against bots. It's also provided a metric ton of leaks as dataminers have been relentlessly digging through the files of the technical test. In the process, the game's entire campaign has leaked, as well as word of more campaigns coming in the future. And this is just the tip of the iceberg.

In addition to this, files for a battle royale mode have been discovered. In the past, 343 Industries -- on multiple occasions -- has insisted up and down right and left, in the face of numerous rumors and reports, there wasn't a battle royale mode in the works. That said, these files suggest otherwise. The files in question aren't just strings either. There's literally an audio file of the game's announcer saying "battle royale." Now, is this in reference to a fully-fledged battle royale mode that will rival Warzone or Fortnite? Maybe not. But it's certainly something.

The leaks don't stop there. 343 Industries has since had them taken down, but before this happened, there were screenshots floating around on Twitter showing Countdown, a multiplayer map from Halo Reach that is apparently back in a remade and expanded form.

For now, it's important to remember to take all of this with a grain of salt, like you would any leak. Who knows what will come of any of this. Datamining leaks are reliable in terms of validity, but they can be misleading and birth false conclusions and narratives.

At the moment of publishing, 343 Industries and Xbox haven't addressed these specific leaks in any capacity. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more coverage on Halo Infinite -- including not just the latest leaks, but the latest rumors, reports, speculation, and official news -- click here. And, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What do you think of these leaks? Would you be interested in a Halo Infinite battle royale mode?