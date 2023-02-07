Halo Infinite Reveals New Limited-Time Event

Halo Infinite developer 343 Industries has revealed a new limited-time event titled "Noble Intentions." The event is live now, and will last through February 21st. The event will see the debut of Thom-A293 and Rosenda-A344, two Spartans that were meant to appear as members of Noble team in Halo: Reach. The new event will center on Halo: Reach, and players will be able to unlock a number of cosmetics related to the game through a free 10-tier event pass. A community collection playlist is also available, "which features four community-made Forge maps in matchmaking."

Welcome back to Noble Team, introducing Thom-A293 and Rosenda-A344.



Noble Intention is now live through February 21, bringing a free 10-tier Event Pass for your MARK V [B] Armor Core.

Hopefully this event will keep fans satisfied until the release of Season 3! So far, reception to the event has been mostly positive on social media, with many fans expressing their surprise. Despite a strong launch in late 2021, fans spent the majority of 2022 frustrated with Halo Infinite and its lack of consistent updates. Xbox has frequently expressed that it is aware of this issue, and that steps are being taken to keep players invested and happy with Halo Infinite. 343 Industries will have a lot of work ahead to turn things around, but hopefully this year will be a lot more enjoyable for fans!

Things at 343 Industries seem to be in a state of flux at the moment, as a number of staff changes appear to be taking place. Xbox has not publicly addressed these changes, but it appears that this extends to Kiki Wolfkill, the head of Halo transmedia, and a producer on the Halo Paramount+ series. Wolfkill recently updated her LinkedIn profile, stating that she left 343 Industries back in January. It's unclear what impact these changes might have on Halo Infinite, or on the brand as a whole. Hopefully, they'll prove to be for the better, both for fans, and for the staff at 343 Industries.

