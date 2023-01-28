New Halo Games Teased by Xbox Boss

It seems Xbox boss Phil Spencer is teasing more Halo games. Halo is a foundational element of the Xbox brand and has been instrumental in its success for decades. Halo was the big launch game for the original console, was a big reason to get Xbox Live, helped funnel people toward the Xbox 360, and so on. The brand is strong, but it has begun to falter a bit in the last decade. After Bungie moved on to Destiny in 2010, 343 Industries took over and started making Halo 4. The game was pretty solid, but Halo 5 and Halo Infinite were both a bit troubled in their own ways. While the games at their core were actually solid, there were all kinds of issues surrounding them that left a sour taste in the mouths of fans.

343 Industries recently experienced layoffs and the loss of its creative director, but it was reaffirmed that it will continue making Halo games. Head of Xbox Phil Spencer also noted how critical 343 is to the success of Halo, suggesting that they will continue to lead the charge on the franchise. Now, in an interview with IGN, Phil Spencer is teasing what that future may look like. He noted that the team is working on some new projects that are both "rumored" and announced, possibly suggesting this will include a new Halo game or the long-awaited battle royale mode. Either way, it seems Halo is far from over. Spencer also noted that he thinks Halo will be around for as long as Xbox exists.

"... Halo is always going to be one of those things in my mind that is part of Xbox lore, part of the foundation of what Xbox is about," said Spencer. "I expect that we'll be continuing to support and grow Halo for as long as the Xbox is a platform for people to play. So I think the timeline goes on and on in line with Xbox, and I want to make sure the team's set up to succeed with that."

343 Industries is currently in a place that fans are unhappy with, but perhaps they can win fans over in the long term. A new Halo game is still probably many years away given there was a 6 year gap between Halo 5 and Halo Infinite and the latter just launched a little over a year ago. Nevertheless, Master Chief will have more adventures it would seem.

