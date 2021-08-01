Halo Infinite Multiplayer Bots Are Surprisingly Toxic

✖

It looks as though the bots that are new in Halo Infinite's multiplayer component are more toxic than you might think. Despite being controlled by AI, the team at 343 Industries seems to have programmed these bots to behave as if they are being played by actual players. This commitment to making the bots as close to "normal" as possible, however, means that they've clearly been designed to pull off some more unsavory maneuvers in-game as well.

Spotted by Twitter user @reqsihw, it looks as though the bots in Halo Infinite will go out of their way to teabag opponents once taking them down. Yes, despite being AI-controlled, these bots will seemingly still look to pull off moves that Halo players have been making in every installment since Halo: Combat Evolved. As seen in the clip below, after taking down an opposing player, one of the bots proceeds to quickly crouch up and down over the corpse of an enemy player for no other reason outside of taunting. The bot doesn't do it for long, but it's definitely noticeable.

Honestly, assuming that this video clip is legitimate, this is a pretty hilarious inclusion to Halo Infinite from the team at 343 Industries. After all, if you have played Halo in any capacity over the past two decades, you've definitely grown accustomed to getting teabagged in virtually any multiplayer match that you might take part in. To see that 343 is trying as hard as possible to replicate this online experience with bots just shows that the studio respects the history of the series, even when it comes to "toxic" aspects such as this.

For now, it remains to be seen when Halo Infinite will actually launch. The game is still poised to release later this year on Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC. And based on an unexpected leak, it looks like November will be the month in which it ends up arriving.

Have you been able to try out Halo Infinite for yourself yet? And if so, how are you feeling about the game's multiplayer and the addition of bots? Let me know either down in the comments or shoot me a message on Twitter at @MooreMan12 if you'd like to chat more about Halo.