Halo Infinite Release Window Seemingly Leaks in Unexpected Way

It looks as though the release month for Halo Infinite has leaked in an incredibly unexpected manner. Specifically, one of the culprits behind this leaked release window involves that of Krispy Kreme. While Xbox itself is the one who seems to have divulged when Halo Infinite will be launching, if not for a collaboration with the popular donut chain, it looks like we still wouldn't know for sure when the game would be arriving.

The way in which this entire situation has come about is thanks to a new partnership between Xbox and Krispy Kreme. In the lead-up to Halo Infinite releasing later this year, Krispy Kreme revealed this week that it would begin selling a special Halo-themed donut that features the franchise's primary protagonist Master Chief. Although this donut in particular doesn't have anything to do with the launch of the upcoming shooter, a tweet from one regional Xbox account to promote the sweet treat does seem to indicate when the game will launch.

¿Por qué esperar a noviembre si podemos comenzar los festejos ya? Xbox México y @MexKrispyKreme celebramos los 20 años del Jefe Maestro con una dona edición especial de Halo Infinite. Disponible el 30 de julio. #MartesdeHalo #UnAntojoInfinito pic.twitter.com/VYUPrn5oaS — Xbox México (@XboxMexico) July 28, 2021

In a message from the official Xbox Mexico Twitter account, it was seemingly teased that Halo Infinite will release in November of this year. "Why wait for November if we can start the festivities now?" the account tweeted out to promote this Krispy Kreme collaboration. To see November mentioned in this manner seems to imply that Xbox opted not to wait until the release month of Halo Infinite to start this donut promotion. Instead, these Halo-themed donuts are available to pick up right now.

While it remains to be seen if November will be the launch month for Halo Infinite, as of this writing, Xbox Game Studios and 343 Industries have only committed to a "Holiday 2021" window. Whenever the game does end up hitting store shelves, it will be available on Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC. Until then, the first of a number of planned beta phases for Halo Infinite is actually live this weekend for select users.

