Halo Infinite Almost Released in Multiple Parts

In case you missed it, 343 Industries' Halo Infinite has been delayed to 2021 and will no longer release alongside the Xbox Series X this November. After the delay was announced, Xbox boss Phil Spencer made an appearance on Gary Whitta's Animal Talking where Whitta questioned him on the delay and the reasons behind it, and Spencer revealed that one of the potential plans presented before the delay decision was made was actually splitting them game into distinct parts.

"Let me start just by recognizing the fans and the fact that it is a bummer, as you said," Spencer says first after being asked about the delay. "I know it's disappointing to people; it's disappointing to us. We were looking forward to the alignment of Halo and the launch of [Xbox] Series X as a really kind of seminal moment almost for Xbox."

The decision ultimately came from 343 Industries' Bonnie Ross, Xbox Game Studios' Matt Booty, and Spencer himself, and Spencer goes on to admit that there were other possible avenues presented. "They came with some options, the things that we could do," Spencer says. "Maybe parts of the game that we could ship on given dates, and it just didn't feel -- to all of us -- like the Halo release that we would want. So, in the end, I make the call based on the information that they present. I make a call, like I said, with hopefully the best intent in the long run for our fans and our platform."

Halo Infinite is now set to release in 2021, after the aforementioned delay, for the Xbox Series X. As for when, exactly, that might be, it's anybody's guess when in the year that might be. The Xbox Series X itself is set to launch this November. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Halo title right here.

