Xbox Series X Launch Month Revealed

✖

Xbox today announced that the Xbox Series X is no longer set to simply launch in the nebulous "Holidays 2020" window as that has instead been narrowed to the slightly less nebulous "November." No exact date has been given at this time, and no other news explicitly about the Xbox Series X was announced. It would appear that this reveal was timed to coincide with the announcement that Halo Infinite had been delayed to 2021 and would not launch alongside the upcoming next-gen console.

"There will be thousands of games to play, spanning four generations, when Xbox Series X launches globally this November and over 100 optimized for Xbox Series X titles, built to take full advantage of our most powerful console, are planned for this year," states Will Tuttle, Xbox Wire Editor in Chief, in the post revealing the launch month. "And with brand new console features like hardware-accelerated Direct X raytracing, framerates up to 120 frames per second, faster loading times, and Quick Resume for multiple games, playing will look and feel better, no matter which games you choose to play on day one."

Xbox Series X Launches this November with Thousands of Games Spanning Four Generations https://t.co/mVkdz7HaQV — Aaron Greenberg 🙅🏼‍♂️❎ (@aarongreenberg) August 11, 2020

As noted above, the Xbox Series X is now set for a November 2020 release. Xbox still has yet to officially confirm the slightly less powerful version of the next-gen console, the Xbox Series S, though all signs point to its existence at this point. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Xbox right here.

What do you think about the next-gen Xbox console officially launching in November? Are you more or less likely to pick it up now that Halo Infinite has been delayed? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.