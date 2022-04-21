Halo Infinite Previews 3 New Season 2 Modes

✖

With Halo Infinite Season 2 finally getting a May 2nd release date, developer 343 Industries has begun showing off more of the content players can expect from the next season. We've seen some of the new maps the game's getting already, and now, we've gotten a look at three more game modes that'll be added next season: King of the Hill, Land Grab, and Last Spartan Standing. Those should sound familiar to people that played past Halo games or at least those who've played shooters in general, but 343 provided breakdowns of them regardless to better explain how they work.

King of the Hill is a staple among these types of games and should be the most recognizable of the three new modes coming in May. Teams must fight to control one neutral hill while earning points as its under their control. Once the "capture bar" fills completely, however, the hill moves to a new location to force people to move around the map instead of just hunkering down in one area.

Sticking with the objective-based theme, Land Grab tasks players with controlling three neutral zones around the map akin to a Domination mode found in Call of Duty games and other shooters. Once all the zones are captured, the zones respawn elsewhere and must be reclaimed once more.

Of these three modes being added, Last Spartan Standing seems to be the most interesting given that it combines the idea of a free-for-all with the escalating Gun Game-type mode seen in other series. It's indeed a free-for-all mode featuring 12 players on Big Team Battle maps, but you get five respawns to give you another shot at success if you die early on. You'll start with what 343 calls a "confined loadout," but if you get a kill, you can upgraded to a different weapon and continue doing so until only one Spartan is left.

"We had a ton of fun developing Last Spartan Standing!" said multiplayer modes and systems designer Zach Boyce in a discussion shared within the preview of these new modes. "As a designer, the box for this mode was the seasonal theme, 'Lone Wolves,' as well as featuring our new Big Team Battle map, Breaker. To me, that screamed building something that was all about 'You versus everyone else,' and leveraging the larger play space available in BTB."

These game modes will be available in Halo Infinite during Season 2 and will also be included in the Custom Games playlists.