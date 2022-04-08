Halo Infinite Season 2 Trailer Confirms Release Date, Shows Off Maps

Halo Infinite developer 343 Industries has confirmed that the video game’s second season, called “Lone Wolves,” will officially release on May 3rd. The confirmation of the date comes after the developer had previously stated that it would launch on that date, but should assuage concerned fans given the extended delay of Season 2 following the initial launch of Halo Infinite‘s first season.

Notably, Halo Infinite Season 2 will include new maps, modes, limited-time events, and an entirely new Battle Pass. In terms of new maps, there’s a new Arena map called Catalyst and a new Big Team Battle map called Breaker, both of which seem to make an appearance in the trailer.

Prepare to join the hunt, Spartans. Season 2 of Halo Infinite arrives on May 3. #HaloLoneWolves pic.twitter.com/yaokqePqIt — Halo (@Halo) April 8, 2022

One thing that Halo Infinite Season 2, unfortunately, won’t have when it releases in early May is the addition of campaign co-op or Forge. While the team is still hard at work on both, the goal currently seems to be to add campaign network co-op at some point in Season 2 (with no window for split-screen co-op) and Forge with Season 3.

“We’re making great progress on Campaign network co-op. And to be clear, this work has been occurring in parallel to Season 2 work, as has our work on Forge,” an update from 343 Industries in early March states. “But the reality is that it’s going to take more time to land a high-quality, full-featured 4-player network co-op experience in the massive, wide-open world of Halo Infinite. We’re also committed to a great 2-player split-screen co-op experience on all Xbox consoles, from the original Xbox One through Xbox Series X-and the non-linear, wide-open sections of the Campaign present some big challenges for split-screen that have taken us more time to solve.”

As noted above, Halo Infinite Season 2, “Lone Wolves,” is set to launch on May 3rd. Further information about the upcoming season is expected to be revealed soon. More broadly, Halo Infinite is currently available for the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the latest and greatest Halo video game right here.

