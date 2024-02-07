Next Halo Might Actually Be a PlayStation Game

The next Halo game may release on PlayStation platforms. If this happens, it will be the first time the series has been available on a PlayStation console. Whether this will specifically be via PS5 or PS6 or both depends when the game will end up releasing, but with rumors circulating that Xbox is preparing to release more of its games on PlayStation consoles -- and with one of these rumored games being Halo Infinite -- it wouldn't be that surprising if the next Halo ends up shipping on at least one PlayStation console.

The latest bit of speculation has ignited because of a job listing out of Microsoft and Halo developer 343 Industries. Right now, the latter is looking to hire a new Lead Game Systems Designer to work on Halo. And this job listing makes mention of something particularly interesting, especially amid the aforementioned rumors. What does the job listing mention? Well, it mentions making an experience "for all players, on all platforms." Since when are Xbox consoles and PC all platforms?

"Set clear design goals and deliverables, focusing the systems design team on achieving a high-quality, cohesive experience for all players, on all platforms," reads the job listing, specifically.

Halo fans may be looking into this little bit of text from a random job listing too much, but there is no denying it is an interesting choice of words. During more normal times, this probably wouldn't gain any traction, but with the Xbox parts of the Internet on fire right now with all the end of exclusivity rumors, it has caught the attention of many.

So far, neither 343 Industries nor Xbox has been drawn out to comment on this job listing and the speculation it has created. We do not expect this to change, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, remember this is speculation, so everything here should be taken with a grain of salt. That said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. What do you think about the possibility of Halo games being on PlayStation consoles?

H/T, Game VRO.