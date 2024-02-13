Halo's Pablo Schreiber Reveals Why Season 2 Premiere's Cortana Scene Is One of His Favorite Scenes of the Series

At the start of Halo Season 2, a lot has changed. During the cliffhanger ending of Season 1, Master Chief was very nearly killed, and it's revealed in the season premiere that his connection to Cortana was severed in an effort to save him. Months later, the series protagonist is clearly back on his feet, but the impact of losing that connection with Cortana has had a profound impact. As a result, we get to see Master Chief, in one of his most vulnerable moments, desperately attempting to figure out how he feels without Cortana there. In an interview with ComicBook.com, star Pablo Schreiber revealed that this "reunion" between the two characters in the Season 2 premiere was one of his "favorite scenes of not just the season but of the entire series so far."

Expanding the Character of Master Chief

"It really encapsulates for me this journey of John discovering his humanity. And one of the best ways to do that... The characters of Master Chief and Cortana are inseparable, right? She's always going to be a part of his journey and his storytelling, so how many interesting ways can you do that? In the video game she's with you as your tour guide through the game, you're him and she's your leader. And that dynamic, although their relationship changes and shifts, that dynamic doesn't change, that's pretty steady. When you do it as a TV series, you have opportunities to go through such a journey with two different characters and so many different ways to do it," said Schreiber.

"And so for me, I really love that we get to see first of all you had John in his resistance to Cortana through season one, right? The fact that he wasn't open to the idea, that it scared... not scared him, but that he didn't feel like he needed her. There was some antagonism in the early days when she was there, they didn't gel at first. And by the end of the season he had really come to terms and realized how amazing she was, how useful she was, and how now almost indispensable she was. And to then see him where he has had her taken away from him and begin to question what it meant to have somebody with him at all times, to have a partner that could actually aid him in his work, and now begin to question also what it means now to not have her and what it means to be alone. That's a dynamic that you don't get to see much of in the video games, and one that I think has great mileage out of it. And the first few episodes of the first season will be... part of the journey of the first few episodes will be his journey back to Cortana."

Halo Season 2 Release Schedule

So far, just the first two episodes of Halo Season 2 have been released. The new season premiered on February 8th, and new episodes will be released Thursday nights on Paramount+. With just a few episodes down, fans will have to wait to see just how the series continues to expand on the relationship between Master Chief and Cortana, and how it evolves beyond what's been showcased in the Xbox games.

