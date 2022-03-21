Halo TV Series Releases New Trailer

Ahead of its premiere on Paramount+ later this week, Halo has released a new trailer highlighting the things that people fight for, associating the various characters in the show with specific ideals. Natascha McElhone’s Dr. Catherine Halsey, for example, is associated with progress while Charlie Murphy’s mysterious character, Makee, is associated instead with justice. It’s more about setting the mood for specific characters rather than revealing scenes from the show.

“The mind is certainly capable of invention,” the voiceover in the trailer from Halsey states. “Particularly when we’re fighting for progress, excellence, survival, justice, profit, and freedom. But when we separate what we’ve achieved from what we dreamed of building, another element comes into focus, an unpredictable human factor: Hope.”

As you might expect, that last bit about hope ends with Pablo Schreiber’s Master Chief. You can check out the new trailer for yourself, direct from the official Twitter account for the show, embedded below:

“The storytelling can overall be a bit clunky at times, but it largely hits the mark while nailing the visuals and overall vibe of what it broadly means to be part of the greater Halo franchise,” ComicBook.com’s review of Halo reads in part. “That clunkiness is likely thanks in part to the attempt to crystallize all things Halo into a digestible package for a much broader audience. Not everyone that watches the show will have years of experience with Master Chief, but for those that do, it only makes the moments where Schreiber is fully armored up, taking on Elites with precision that much sweeter.”

As noted above, the upcoming Halo television series is set to land on Paramount+ on March 24th. The series stars Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief, Natascha McElhone as Dr. Catherine Halsey, Jen Taylor as the voice of Cortana, and more. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Halo TV show right here.

What do you think about what Schreiber has to say about Master Chief taking off his helmet in the show? Are you excited to check out the series later this week?