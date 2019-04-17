Showtime’s ‘Halo’ Series Casts Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief

The live-action Halo series that’s scheduled to air on Showtime will start Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief, a new report from TVLine says. Schreiber is known for his roles in Orange Is The New Black as well as American Gods. Master Chief is the core character of the Halo series, a Spartan soldier who’s known for his iconic helmet and visor that’s seen throughout the video game franchise.

TVLine reported on the casting decision on Wednesday with news that Yerin Ha will also be a part of the Halo series. Ha will play Quan Ah, a new character in the universe who encounters Schreiber’s Master Chief character.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Halo TV series will air on Showtime and will consist of 10 episodes that the Showtime president David Nevins said will “weave deeply drawn personal stories with action, adventure and a richly imagined vision of the future” and called it the “most ambitious series ever.”

A description of the show’s characters shared by the official Showtime Twitter account offers more details on the series’ story that’ll star Schreiber and Ha.

It’s time to suit up!@schreiber_pablo has been enlisted as Master Chief. He’ll play the iconic Spartan super soldier and humanity’s last hope against the alien Covenant in our upcoming series, #Halo. #Showtime pic.twitter.com/RP9W5bRV4q — Showtime (@Showtime) April 17, 2019

Other casting and showrunner decisions have been revealed in the past, though the actor who would play the series’ most iconic role remained a mystery. Steven Kane who’s known for work as the executive producer for The Last Ship and The Closer was previously announced to be one of the Halo series’ showrunners. Otto Bathurst of Black Mirror fame will serve as the series’ director.

A release date for the series has not been announced, but it’ll begin filming this Fall in Budapest.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we cover the possible new Hawkeye series coming to Disney +, argue if Batman casting fatigue is setting in, we grade WWE Wrestlemania, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!