Halo TV Series Trailer Officially Revealed

Next year, Paramount+ subscribers will get the opportunity to check out a live-action series based on the Halo franchise, and tonight, The Game Awards revealed a first look trailer for the show. Viewers were given an opportunity to see Master Chief in action, and the series looks incredibly promising thus far! It’s far too early to tell whether the adaptation will be able to capture the quality of the Xbox series, but it’s pretty awesome to see these elements brought to life.

A trailer for the show can be found embedded below, and a poster can be found below that.

The trailer provides us with some interesting glimpses at Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief, as well as Jen Taylor as Cortana. The series is being produced by Showtime, 343 Industries (the current developer of the Halo series), and Amblin Television. The nine-episode series will focus on the war between United Nations Space Command and the Covenant. The series was originally slated to air on Showtime, but a move to Paramount+ was announced back in February.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the Halo franchise. Halo: Combat Evolved launched alongside the original Xbox in 2001, offering the system its first must-have game. As a result, Master Chief quickly became a mascot for the Xbox platform. Halo Infinite, the latest entry in the series, was initially intended to launch alongside the Xbox Series X|S hardware, but was pushed back more than a year so 343 Industries could further polish up the game. The delay seems to have paid off in a major way, as critical reception has been quite strong.

Video game adaptations have often been a mixed bag, but Halo is looking pretty good, thus far! Fans will have to wait a little bit longer to see if the show can deliver a strong take on the source material, but hopefully the finished product will live up to the Halo name. Thankfully, it looks like we won’t have to wait much longer to find out!

