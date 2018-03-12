Hearthstone: The Witchwood Expansion Announced, Introducing New Monster Hunt Mode

It’s been a while since we’ve seen a new addition to the Hearthstone universe, but we figured it would only be a matter of time before Blizzard brought something new to the party. And, boy, did they.

This morning, the developer released a trailer – well, more like a Blair Witch Project parody – announcing its latest expansion to the game, The Witchwood, with a release date of sometime in mid-April, with three free packs and a free class legendary to all players. The expansion is available for pre-purchase now, and those who take part will earn 20 packs, as well as an “In a Dark Wood” card.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see in the trailer above, this new expansion will come with a bunch of new cards to play with – 135 in all. A few have been revealed on the game’s main page, including the Genn Greymane, the Pumpkin Peasant and the Phantom Militia, amongst others. There’s also a tease for a Hagatha card, for those of you that have been waiting for a new Hero card. More are set to be revealed around March 26.

Along with a bevy of new cards, Witchwood will also introduce a new Echo keyword. This will allow us to use a card that’s already been played, no matter how many times it’s been used before. Rush will also be introduced, working in a similar effect to Charge, except this time affecting Minions exclusively.

For those that have been waiting for a new mode, you’ll be getting it with Witchwood as well. The new Monster Hunt mode will work similarly to the Koboids and Catacombs’ Dungeon Run, as you’ll need to take on a string of encounters, before eventually coming face to face with a boss. You’ll be able to select four new heroes to join your crusade, each with special powers and “cards that create completely new playstyles and strategies.”

It sounds like Witchwood could be the most intriguing addition to the Hearthstone world to date, especially with the new mode and the stack of new cards coming our way. We’ll keep you informed as to when a release date becomes available, but it won’t be long before you’re engaging in battle.

Hearthstone: Heroes of Warcraft is available now for PC and mobile devices.

—

ComicBook.com & Warner Bros Home Entertainment are teaming up to bring one lucky Justice League fan the prize pack of a lifetime! Click here for the chance to win a big-screen TV, a copy of the movie and more!