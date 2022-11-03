New Hideo Kojima Game Seemingly Begins Leaking Online

It looks like the next major project from creator Hideo Kojima and the team at Kojima Productions has started to leak online. In recent months, Kojima himself has started to tease more information about his next game. Not only has the Death Stranding and Metal Gear Solid director confirmed that Elle Fanning and Shiori Kutsuna will be part of the title, but he's also teased that a greater announcement could be coming soon enough. Prior to that proper reveal of the game, though, it looks like Kojima's next project has now started leaking online.

Originally reported by Insider Gaming, new images from Kojima's latest game, which is said to be called Overdose, began appearing online. Specifically, these leaked images were claimed to have been shown off in private Discord servers before soon after being deleted. These pictures in question are said to have featured actress Margaret Qualley, who previously played "Mama" in Death Stranding. Whether or not Qualley is playing the same character isn't known just yet, as it's unknown if Overdose takes place within the world of Death Stranding.

Soon after this leak was first reported, Polish publication PPE.pl shared a couple of glimpses of the images in question. Although there's not a lot to make out, a character seen in the pictures does have a resemblance to Qualley. Assuming that these images are legitimate, it does seem to verify her own involvement with Kojima once again.

For now, we'll have to wait to learn more about this situation involving Overdose from those directly at Kojima Productions. Given how many new details about the project are starting to emerge, though, it seems likely that we could see this game officially announced before 2022 comes to a close. Perhaps at next month's The Game Awards 2022 event, we'll end up seeing this title for the first time in a legitimate capacity.

