Hideo Kojima Posts First Images of Elle Fanning on Set of New Game

Hideo Kojima has posted new images of Elle Fanning on the set of his next game. Hideo Kojima is one of the most renowned video game developers out there, but he likes to keep some secrecy around his project and let fans bathe in the mystery. As such, he loves to tease and drop small hints to what his next project may entail. When Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain was announced, the game was announced by a fake developer with simply just the subtitle of the game. Players looked closely, however, and noticed Metal Gear Solid V was etched into the top of the subtitle's letting on the title card. Their suspicions were later confirmed, but that didn't stop Kojima and players themselves from creating more mysteries around the game.

Last month, Hideo Kojima began teasing his next game with the silhouette of an actresses' face and fairly quickly, people assumed it was Elle Fanning. Earlier this week, Hideo Kojima confirmed the actress was Elle Fanning and that she'd be starring in his next game. He also began teasing a second actress for the game and no one has confidently guessed who it may be. Nevertheless, Hideo Kojima took to social media to share pictures of Elle Fanning on a stage that's typically used to scan actors into a game. It's largely not used for the actual performance itself, but to scan in the face and possibly the body of the person in question. With that said, it's hard to know how old these are or where in production the game actually is at the moment.

It's heavily speculated that Hideo Kojima will continue to tease his next game until December where it will have a grand unveiling at The Game Awards. It's unclear what the game may be, but a producer at Kojima Productions may have slipped up and revealed that it's a new Death Stranding game. Only time will tell, but it certainly seems like Kojima is eager to talk more about it.

