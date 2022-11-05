Hideo Kojima Addresses Studio Acquisition Speculation and Rumors

Hideo Kojima has addressed the recent speculation and rumors that companies are bidding on his studio, Kojima Productions. Hideo Kojima is one of the most innovative and renowned creators in gaming. His games are always incredibly unique and original and while they don't always resonate with everyone, they're commercially viable. Many of his games sell quite well and are almost always critical darlings, so it's no surprise he's a hot commodity. Kojima famously partnered with PlayStation for Death Stranding just a couple of months after leaving Konami and he has also made a pact with Xbox for some unknown cloud-based game. He is friendly with everyone and it seems like he wants to keep it that way.

Speaking on his Spotify podcast, Brain Structure (via PlayStation Lifestyle), Hideo Kojima confirmed that he has been approached about being acquired, but has rejected the offers. He noted the offers were "ridiculously high", but prefers to stay independent and doesn't see himself accepting any deals of that nature going forward. Some thought that Hideo Kojima may accept an offer from PlayStation to become first-party, but it sounds like that's not going to happen.

"Let me iterate that we are indies," said Kojima. "We have no affiliations whatsoever and we are not backed by anyone. And every day I am approached by offers all over the world to buy our studio. Some of those offers are ridiculously high prices, but it's not that I want money. I want to make what I want to make. That's why I created this studio. So long as I'm alive, I don't think I will ever accept those offers."

It seems like Kojima is happy to do partnerships, but wants to remain independent so he can do whatever he wishes. Given what happened with Konami, it's understandable that he may want to be his own boss. He also has aspirations for making films and other things outside of games, something that may be harder to do if he was under Xbox or PlayStation.

Do you prefer Hideo Kojima to stay independent or would you like to see him join forces with another company? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.