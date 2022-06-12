Hideo Kojima Announces New Game for Xbox

✖

Hideo Kojima has announced that he is working with Xbox on a brand new game. This is Hideo Kojima's second game since leaving Konami and his first true horror game, provided this one sees release. Kojima was famously working on a new Silent Hill games in the mid-2010s, but it was tragically canceled by Konami. Fans grew attached to the concept of the game after playing a demo known as PT. It was widely received as one of the scariest video game experiences out there and highlighted the potential for Kojima's vision within the horror genre. Although some scary ideas have popped up in other Kojima games, none of his other titles have fully committed to the horror genre as a whole.

At the Xbox and Bethesda Showcase, Hideo Kojima surprised the world by announcing that he is working with Xbox Game Studios on a brand new game that will utilize Microsoft's technology, something that has been rumored for a while. Hideo Kojima didn't announce what the game is, but it could be Overdose, a rumored new horror game which reportedly stars actress Margaret Qualley. Qualley previously collaborated with Kojima on Death Stranding, but it seems like this game will be completely unrelated to that franchise. It's heavily rumored that Death Stranding will get a sequel, but it's unclear when it will release or what it will even be about. Whether any other long time collaborators will return for this new title, but given its a Hideo Kojima game, we can likely expect some famous faces to appear in the game.

Overdose leaked ahead of Summer Game Fest, but it was still a very general leak. As of right now, we'll have to wait and see what Hideo Kojima is cooking up for Xbox, but it's believed to be a horror game that will utilize the cloud. Early rumors suggested that it wouldn't be anything like his initial idea for Silent Hill and would be something entirely new, but only time will tell if this will fill the void of what fans have been longing for.

