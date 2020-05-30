Hideo Kojima Gives Update on New Game, Reveals Big Project Recently Got Cancelled

✖

Hideo Kojima just released one of 2019's best games, Death Stranding, but he's apparently already busy with more projects. Not only is Kojima -- the legendary director best known for the Metal Gear Solid series -- already working on a new game, but he recently had a major project canned. Speaking to Japanese outlet, Livedoor, Kojima revealed he's in the early planning stages of his new game, which means we probably won't be seeing it anytime soon.

“It’s still in the early planning stages so I can’t say much, but on the down-low, I’m actively working on it,"

said Kojima, who continued by revealing he recently had a major project cancelled. “Recently a major project of mine got cancelled so I’m pretty pissed, but that’s the games industry for you," added Kojima.

Unfortunately, not only is Kojima not revealing details about his new game, but he's keeping the details of this canned game to himself as well. That said, some fans suspect it may be the rumored resurrection of his canceled Silent Hills game, popularly known as P.T., which was rumored to be in the works earlier this year.

What Kojima did reveal is that Death Stranding recouped development costs, contrasting speculation that the game lost money. Further, Kojima has confirmed that he has secured funding for his new project.

“We’ve absolutely crossed the line we needed to cross to be in the black, including recovering development costs, so I’d call it a successful result,” said Kojima. "We still have the PC release coming up, and we’ve secured enough to begin preparing for our next project, so there’s no need to worry.”

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear what the popular visionary will do next. In the meanwhile, if you haven't already, check out Death Stranding. If you can tolerate its quirks, you're in for an incredible ride.

"The nucleus of Death Stranding is its slow-burning story that brews classic sci-fi with old weird fiction on top of foundational ideas and perspectives redolent of writers and visionaries like Kobo Abe and Franz Kafka," reads. a snippet from our official review of the game. "Similar to Metal Gear Solid, the story of Death Stranding is a complicated multi-layered narrative that will make you feel lost, but never loses you, and pays back your patience with mind-shattering revelations and remarkable interweaving of personal, intimate moments with an exploration of life’s biggest questions. And the vehicle to all of this is Kojima’s signature style of storytelling, which evokes his past work, but also evolves it."

H/T, VGC.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.