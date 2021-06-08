Hideo Kojima Teasing Summer Game Fest Appearance

✖

The Summer Game Fest Kickoff event is set to air on Twitch later this week, and Hideo Kojima has seemingly confirmed that he will make an appearance at the show. Kojima's personal assistant shared an image of the legendary video game designer on Twitter holding up his Summer Game Fest badge. It's currently unclear exactly what Kojima will be doing at the show, and whether or not he might have something new to unveil. It's been nearly two years since the release of Death Stranding on PlayStation 4, so it's possible that Kojima Productions could have something new to showcase during the event.

The image of Kojima can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Kojima is considered one of the most beloved creators in the video game industry, and he has a large and faithful following. The success of Metal Gear Solid made Kojima a household name, and he continues to bring unique concepts and ideas to the industry. Some of Kojima's concepts are a bit more out there than others, but he has proven to be one of the industry's most unique talents.

Rumors have suggested that Kojima's next project will be an Xbox exclusive. Back in April, Venture Beat's Jeff Grubb reported that Xbox was trying to court Kojima for a platform exclusive. The move was part of a "plan to leverage Japanese talent." Xbox consoles have historically struggled in the Japanese market, and having a major name like Kojima making a console exclusive could help turn that around in the Xbox Series X|S era. Notably, Grubb could not conclude whether or not a deal was struck, but we could have some idea what the future holds for Kojima soon!

Fans of the legendary game designer will definitely want to check out Summer Game Fest to learn more! The Kickoff event will air Thursday June 10th at 2 p.m. EST right here.

Do you think we'll see a new Kojima game revealed at Summer Game Fest? Will the next game from Kojima Productions be an Xbox exclusive? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!