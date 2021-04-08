Hideo Kojima's Next Game May Be an Xbox Exclusive

✖

Hideo Kojima has produced some of the most highly-acclaimed games of all-time, and it seems that the creator's next project could be an Xbox exclusive. A source for Venture Beat's Jeff Grubb claims that Xbox has been in talks with Kojima to secure an exclusive title for its platforms. The source has not confirmed that the deal has been finalized. Grubb believes that this could be part of an effort on Microsoft's part to have a greater impact in Japan, where the Xbox brand has historically struggled. An exclusive game from one of the industry's leading talents could certainly help in that endeavor!

"I cannot confirm if Xbox closed the deal yet, but my understanding is that Kojima is the focus of a Microsoft plan to leverage Japanese talent," wrote Grubb.

Kojima Productions has not yet announced what its next project will be. Grubb's comments came in a piece addressing speculation that the upcoming PS5 exclusive game Abandoned is actually a secret project from Kojima Productions. Grubb shot down those rumors, confirming that Abandoned is not a "marketing stunt" on the part of Kojima.

Hideo Kojima has a history of coming up with strange concepts, so it doesn't seem like a stretch that he might come up with that kind of stunt! While working on Konami's Boktai for the Game Boy Advance, Kojima pitched the idea that the game should be able to "smell" the player's breath, and it would have an impact on gameplay. The rest of the team wasn't as fond of the concept, but it shows the extreme ideas that Kojima often brings to the table!

Despite some of Kojima's quirkier ideas, the producer has a strong track record and a devoted fanbase. If Microsoft truly is looking to build the appeal of Xbox in Japan, an exclusive title from Kojima would be a terrific place to start! For now, readers should take this all with a grain of salt, however. While Grubb has a strong track record, deals in the video game industry don't always pan out, and that could end up being the case here. For now, fans will just have to wait and see where Kojima's next game ends up!

Do you think Hideo Kojima's next game will be an Xbox exclusive? What would you like to see next from the producer? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!