High Noon Hits Kickstarter Goal and Reveals New Stretch Goals

✖

It seems there are plenty of fans eager to jump into some Wild West tabletop, as High Noon has shot past its original Kickstarter goal and is adding more stretch goals to the mix. High Noon had an original goal of $60,000, and now has brought in $105,783 thus far with 23 more days to go, so those who still want to check it out can do so with even more added to the original set. Now High Noon has revealed two more goals that will add two new units with new miniatures, new Posse Cards, and new tiles to add to the board, along with new Kickstarter exclusive Loot Cards.

The first of the new sets is Father Franklin, which unlocks at $120,000. Franklin is known as the Pinebox Priest, and you can walk two paths with him, indicated by his two very different miniatures. The first has him carrying a pine box that he attaches to himself with a large chain, and the second shows what's in that pine box.

(Photo: High Noon)

That happens to be a deadly machine gun that he sets up on a stand to better take down his enemies, and it looks pretty impressive. Father Franklin also comes with 9 exclusive Loot Cards and a Fountain Tile.

At $135,000 you can unlock Grizzly Greenwood, a mountain man who is a master tracker and cunning huntsman. The miniature packs an elephant gun and also comes with 3 miniatures representing his Wolfhounds, who can immobilize and flank his targets in battle. Greenwood also comes with 9 exclusive Loot Cards and a Campsite Tile.

(Photo: High Noon)

Gameplay is easy to learn and requires no dice, as all movement and actions are described as being baked into the cards, character sheets, and phases of each turn. On your turn, you can draw one of three types of cards, separated into Basic, Special, and Loot cards. Basic cards contain basic attack and defense values, while Special cards have additional abilities and skills. Loot cards will net you things like extra weapons, armor, or gear modifiers to boost your characters and make them harder to take down.

You'll make your way across an expansive board made up of separate tiles, each one containing buildings, roads, and other terrain. These can be arranged in any order, and each tile can contain loot to pick up along the way.

The High Noon Starter Set accommodates two to four players, though more can play with additional expansions, and is for ages 9 and up.

You can check out the High Noon Kickstarter right here.

Are you jumping into High Noon? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things tabletop with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!