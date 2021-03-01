High Noon Board Game Brings Wild West Tactics to Kickstarter

✖

Those who have a fondness for the old west are in luck, as High Noon Game Inc. is launching a Kickstarter campaign for their new tactical card-based miniatures combat board game High Noon. The game is set in a turn-of-the-century Wild West world, and players will attempt to take over the West and collect the most gold by the end of 12 rounds to win the game. You'll do this by choosing a posse of Gungslingers that suit your playstyle, as each one comes with its own strengths, weaknesses, and special abilities (with a deck unique to them), and the campaign kicks off on March 5th.

Gameplay is easy to learn and requires no dice, as all movement and actions are described as being baked into the cards, character sheets, and phases of each turn. On your turn, you can draw one of three types of cards, separated into Basic, Special, and Loot cards. Basic cards contain basic attack and defense values, while Special cards have additional abilities and skills. Loot cards will net you things like extra weapons, armor, or gear modifiers to boost your characters and make them harder to take down.

(Photo: High Noon)

You'll make your way across an expansive board made up of separate tiles, each one containing buildings, roads, and other terrain. These can be arranged in any order, and each tile can contain loot to pick up along the way.

The High Noon Starter Set accommodates two to four players, though more can play with additional expansions, and is for ages 9 and up. There will be expansion packs revealed as part of the Kickstarter campaign, and the team has also developed Kickstarter-exclusive Loot cards. These will open up with each stretch goal unlocked, and if all stretch goals are unlocked there will be 50 Kickstarter exclusive cards that include weapons, ammo, and outfits.

“Being a Wild West fan myself, I made it my mission to create the most authentic shootout game the industry has ever seen,” said Dwight Cenac II, Creator of High Noon. “With this mission, our team took the time and effort needed to produce a quality game that transports you to a different time and place. Given our hard work, we feel Wild West fans and newcomers alike will enjoy High Noon and every exhilarating gameplay it provides.”

“We are so excited to debut High Noon via Kickstarter so our fans can get the chance to try it out for themselves,” said Cenac. “What differentiates us from other Wild West games is the fact that no game is ever the same. Also, the possibility to add on 50 exclusive Kickstarter cards will provide further value to the game. That being said, we can’t wait to see what our supporters think of the game and to see what’s next for us as a company .”

High Noon hits Kickstarter on March 5th, and you can find the page right here.

What do you think of High Noon? Let us know in the comments