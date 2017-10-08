Hitman Maps Out Plans for “Brand New Content” In October

Hitman has quite a bit of content coming its way during the month of October as outlined in an announcement from the devs, but don’t expect to see “Season 2” during this time.

The update from IO Interactive spaced the content out throughout the rest of the month, some of the new features coming from the developers and others stemming from community ideas. All of the new content kicks off on Oct. 13 when the first part of October’s plans will roll out.

Videos by ComicBook.com

To start, 10 new Featured Contracts will be added on Friday the 13th. These contracts are hand-picked by IO after they’re created by players who come up with some interesting or creative Contract ideas. IO explained that there’s no set way that they decide upon which Contracts they’ll choose, but players are more than welcome to hop in the conversation on the Hitman forums and see if they can get an idea of what works best.

Along with the new Contracts, the Master Scarecrow Challenge Pack will also be added. This new set of challenges will take quite a bit of experience and mastery of your surroundings, but they’ll be a prime way to help you round out any unlocks that you’ve yet to take care of. A new item will also be unlockable through the challenges, the details of that item said to be revealed sometime next week.

Past that date, more player-made Contracts will be arriving in late October. However, the big news seems to be centered around Oct. 24, a date that’s expected to arrive with some big news.

Saving the best for last, the IO announcement closed with talks about the Oct. 24 content. There were barely any details provided for the new content, so it’s hard to say what it might be related to, but there’s one thing that it’s not: Season 2. The devs made sure to clarify that it wouldn’t be the second season of Hitman, but they did reveal the image above alongside the news.

As the devs mentioned, a leak is always possible to give a peek at the new content, but if that doesn’t happen, keep an eye out for plenty of new content by Oct. 24.

[IO Interactive]