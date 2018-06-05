Hitman: Season 2 Confirmed, Likely Getting Revealed Thursday

Earlier today, we reported the news that WB Games would be unveiling a new game online this Thursday ahead of its E3 showcase next week. While some speculated that the game would be a racing title, we had a pretty healthy guess that it would be the next season of the Hitman franchise. And dang it, we were right.

Our good Twitter friend Wario 64 recently posted a link to the WB Live page, which apparently shows, as clear as day, a Hitman 2 logo. This indicates that the team at IO Interactive are hard at work on a second season, with an array of new targets to take on. You can see the tweet below.

Hitman 2 logo leaked on WB Games teaser site https://t.co/J0TpT5M5L1 pic.twitter.com/15akEA8o4H — Wario64 (@Wario64) June 4, 2018

This comes on the heels of a previous tweet suggesting that a “new target” would be unveiled for the game, which will undoubtedly now tie in with the second season as Agent 47 returns to work. You can see that tweet below.

Good afternoon, 47. The profiles have been uploaded. Your next target is… pic.twitter.com/0l1Tyu4gho — HITMAN (@Hitman) June 4, 2018

As far as the initial tweet, it noted that the game would be revealed this Thursday around 10:00 AM PDT. And while the trailer attached didn’t reveal too many hints, some saw it as a possible racing game. But it appears that Agent 47 will be behind the wheel, possibly setting up an assassination of a key target. In this case, a race car driver.

Let the countdown begin//72:00:00



Watch the LIVE reveal Thursday, 10:00am: https://t.co/cV6AxRxO06 pic.twitter.com/JCbuRVHVel — WB Games (@wbgames) June 4, 2018

This is superb news for IO Interactive, who are now rebounding from some rough times with the Hitman franchise. Square Enix dismissed them and the series after Season 1 didn’t quite sell to their liking, but then WB Games picked them up, re-publishing the game as an Ultimate Edition and promising to do more with it in the future. And it appears that Season 2 will now be the result.

Platforms for the game haven’t been confirmed yet, but we’ll more than likely see it for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC, which the First Season was released for. We’ll let you know what details come out of Thursday’s reveal.

As for what else WB Games will have at its showcase, it’s unknown. But we are hearing things about Rocksteady’s Superman game finally seeing the light of day, so fingers crossed that gets unveiled as well.

In the meantime, welcome back, Agent 47. Good to see ya! (Can we say that to a hitman?)