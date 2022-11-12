Hogwarts Legacy's Character Creator Pays Tribute to Harry Potter's Style

Hogwarts Legacy's character creator lets you style yourself a bit like Harry Potter. The aforementioned wizard is one of the most iconic and instantly recognizable characters in all of fiction. He is meant to look like just your average, ordinary kid with some dark, unkempt hair but he stands out. He has a very distinct lightning bolt-shaped scar on his forehead and big glasses that make him standout amongst the other larger-than-life characters. Of course, the wizard's story is basically over as of right now, though Warner Bros. wants to make more films around Harry Potter, so other creators are filling in some holes within the universe.

Hogwarts Legacy takes place around a hundred years prior to the events of the Harry Potter saga, meaning it follows a whole new set of characters. You can make your own wizard or witch and in a stream yesterday, Avalanche Software revealed the game's character creator. In it, you can choose from tons of different hair styles, faces, scars, and other details. One key detail is you can wear Harry Potter's signature round, circular glasses. It didn't look like his scar was available, but perhaps other things like a similar hair style are available to try and get your character as close to Harry as possible. The game is still a few months away from releasing, so we'll have to wait and see what the full, finished character creator actually looks like.

The stream also included a pretty lengthy and detailed tour of Hogwarts itself, showcasing how much depth this world will have. All in all, it looks like Hogwarts Legacy is shaping up to be a really compelling addition to the Wizarding World and should give fans the experience they've waited years for. Only time will tell if it can meet those expectations given how long people have waited for it, but so far, it looks like it will be a great game.

Hogwarts Legacy releases on February 10th, 2023 for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.