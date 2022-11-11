Hogwarts Legacy Gameplay Gives Expansive Hogwarts Tour

The developers behind Hogwarts Legacy have shared a lengthy, in-depth look at the game while giving a pretty expansive tour of Hogwarts. The fabled wizarding school is one of the most iconic fictional locations ever made, largely thanks to the films. Although the books paint a pretty good mental picture of what Hogwarts looks like, it's still subjective to the reader on how they envision that. The films created a very definitive look that had this ancient feel that was incredibly captivating. No modern technology, just magic. It's very dream-like and of course, Hogwarts Legacy took a lot of the core design elements of the school from those films and expanded upon it to give more room for things like exploration and such.

The team at Avalanche Software provided a lengthy demo of Hogwarts Legacy during a recent livestream, which included a glimpse at the character creator and a tour of Hogwarts. While it doesn't show every nook and cranny of the school, it makes it clear that it's a massive place to explore with all kinds of wonderful details. The school's windows change depending on the season, players can see the house points in the halls, find side quests and puzzles, and much more. The demo did steer clear of some of the more interesting areas like the Grand Hall and the areas outside of the actual school such as the Forbidden Forest. Nevertheless, the world Avalanche has created seems very lively as dynamic events randomly happened during the stream, kids on brooms flew over head, and much more.

As of right now, it remains to be seen if the full Hogwarts Legacy experience will live up to the hype. The game was announced in 2020 and long rumored before then, so fans have had a lot of time to build expectations. Whether or not that's actually reasonable or not is subjective, but there is a lot riding on this game given the lengthy wait.

Hogwarts Legacy will release on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC on February 10th, 2023. What do you think of the game's depiction of Hogwarts? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.