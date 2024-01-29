Hogwarts Legacy Players Upset With New 2024 Announcement

Avalanche Software and WB Games recently announced what's next for Hogwarts Legacy. If you missed the news, the pair relayed word that the PlayStation-exclusive content in the game would be coming to other platforms sometime this summer alongside some "additional updates and features for the game." To this end, the pair tease that "in the coming months" more details on what's coming to Hogwarts Legacy this year would be revealed.

As you would expect, this tease was enough to have many Hogwarts Legacy fans excited, especially those on non-PlayStation platforms, as the PlayStation exclusive content is some of the best content in the game according to many players. That said, some players -- particularly those over on the game's Reddit page -- aren't too pleased. What's the problem? Well, some players aren't happy this content is being held back all the way until the summer, months longer than anticipated.

Over on the Harry Potter Game Reddit page, one user points out that the content was supposed to be available one year after its release, around the game's one-year anniversary. "Yeah, that's what they originally said. Honestly kinda mad," adds a reply. "Sony's exclusivity hell is dire, mate," adds a second reply.

It's unclear what changed. It's possible PlayStation negotiated for the exclusivity to be extended. It's also possible that the "additional updates and features" simply mean the team needs longer. However, if this was the case, it could separate the PlayStation-exclusive quest from this new content. Whatever the case, some players are disappointed.

"Did they seriously delay the quest for the other plattforms? I was so excited for February. My disappointment is immeasurable and my day is ruined," reads one comment. "Extremely disappointed. It was supposed to drop this February," reads another comment.

So far, Avalanche Software has not addressed the negative feedback it has received on this announcement. We don't expect this to change, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime for more on Hogwarts Legacy -- including more news and updates, as well as rumors and leaks about a potential sequel -- click here.