New Hogwarts Legacy Updates, Features Planned for 2024

Hogwarts Legacy will get new content in 2024, developer Avalanche Software and publisher Warner Bros. Games confirmed this week. The surprising update on the game set in the Harry Potter universe was shared in social posts that teased new updates, features, and for some players, DLC that was once exclusive to the PlayStation platform. No timeline has been given yet for when Harry Potter fans will get this new Hogwarts Legacy content, but news of continued support for the game a year after its release has of course gotten players excited about the prospects of Hogwarts Legacy getting DLC in the future.

Before Hogwarts Legacy players get too excited about imminent content, it's worth pointing out that Warner Bros. Games said news would be shared in the "coming months" regarding what's happening this year in the game, so Harry Potter fans may have awhile to wait before that content starts rolling out.

New Hogwarts Legacy Content in 2024

But regardless of when it'll release, we already have an idea of what's planned. The "additional updates" part could be anything from bugfixes to helpful quality-of-life features, but the most interesting part of the tweet about the Hogwarts Legacy 2024 plans is that new features are planned.

"As we near the one-year anniversary of Hogwarts Legacy, we wanted to let our community know that the Hogwarts Legacy PlayStation-exclusive content will be available on other platforms later this summer, along with additional updates and features for the game," the tweet said. "Stay tuned in the coming months for more details on what's coming to Hogwarts Legacy this year."

For context as to why this is a bit surprising to hear that new Hogwarts Legacy content is planned for this year, the game is wholly single-player, so it's not super common to see those types of games get continued support this far out from release, at least not as far as new features are concerned. There have been rumors and speculations about Hogwarts Legacy DLC that might be in the works with those rumors of course reignited by today's tweet, but the Hogwarts Legacy devs have said in the past that they didn't have plans for DLC at the time they shared those comments, unfortunately for Harry Potter fans.

As we near the one-year anniversary of Hogwarts Legacy, we wanted to let our community know that the Hogwarts Legacy PlayStation-exclusive content will be available on other platforms later this summer, along with additional updates and features for the game. Stay tuned in the… — Hogwarts Legacy (@HogwartsLegacy) January 26, 2024

As for the PlayStation-exclusive DLC mentioned in the tweet, that refers to a mission called the "Haunted Hogsmeade Shop Quest" that was only available for PS4 and PS5 owners. Regarded often as the creepiest quest in Hogwarts Legacy, it seems that players across other platforms will be able to experience this quest themselves in the summer.

Avalanche Software was previously hiring for developer positions to "create what's next" which led to Harry Potter fans guessing that a Hogwarts Legacy 2 might be in the works, but nothing about a sequel has been confirmed at this time.