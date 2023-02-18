Hogwarts Legacy developer Avalanche Software has broken its silence about potential DLC for the new Harry Potter game. While many Harry Potter fans are expecting Avalanche Software to build upon the massive success of the base game by releasing DLC, according to the Utah-based developer, there are currently no plans to release DLC for the game. Of course, this is bad news for those wanting more content, but it should mean the inevitable sequel will release sooner.

"We've been really heads down bringing [Hogwarts Legacy] to life, so at the moment there are no current plans for DLC," said game director Alan Tew when speaking to IGN. As you can see, Tew doesn't close the door completely on DLC, just notes there's nothing in the pipeline at the moment. Of course, this could change, but if there was going to be DLC you'd assume work would have already started on it or, at the very least, there would already be plans in place.

Many have been hoping that Quidditch would be added via DLC, but it looks like Harry Potter fans may need to wait until the sequel comes out. There's no guarantee a sequel will be made, nor that it would have Quidditch if it did, but given the game's success a sequel is surely inevitable and Quidditch is the number one request from fans so you'd assume it would be added with the second release.

Hogwarts Legacy is currently available on PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. On April 4, it will also be available via PS4 and Xbox One, and then come July 25, Nintendo Switch as well.

"While it doesn't do everything perfectly, Hogwarts Legacy stimulates the imagination with a rich world to explore and gameplay that empowers and thrills the player," reads a snippet from our review of the game. "The Harry Potter films had the tough task of taking words on a page and creating a visual language for them. Hogwarts Legacy had the even tougher task of taking that visual language and making it interactive, ultimately expanding it all into something that is fun to play and immerse yourself in. Although there's still a long year ahead of us and tons of great-looking games on the horizon, Hogwarts Legacy is already one of the best games of 2023."