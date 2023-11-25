Harry Potter Games on Huge Sale for Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Harry Potter fans are getting treated nicely this Black Friday and Cyber Monday. 2023 has obviously been a great year for Harry Potter fans, as they finally something to celebrate and enjoy again in the form of Hogwarts Legacy. Unfortunately, for those on a budget, Hogwarts Legacy launched at $70 earlier this year and has been $70 for most of the year because it's the best-selling game of the year. In other words, there's been no reason to really slash its price. It's finally on sale though, as is another Harry Potter game.

Right now, Hogwarts Legacy is the cheapest we've seen it digitally the whole year, and unless you're on Nintendo Switch, you can enjoy this discount. It's not dirt cheap, or even cheap, but it can now be had for as little as $36, which is obviously much cheaper than $70. Meanwhile, if you're on PS4 or PS5, specifically, you can now enjoy the LEGO Harry Potter Collection for just $2.99, the cheapest we've ever seen it on the PlayStation Store.

LEGO Harry Potter Collection

"The LEGO Harry Potter Collection brings LEGO Harry Potter: Years 1-4 and LEGO Harry Potter: Years 5-7 remastered! This compilation unites the creative prowess of LEGO and the expansive world of Harry Potter, with an exciting journey full of spell-casting, potion-making, puzzle-solving, lessons, dueling and much more for players of all ages to enjoy."

Hogwarts Legacy

"Hogwarts Legacy is an open-world action RPG set in the world first introduced in the Harry Potter books. Embark on a journey through familiar and new locations as you explore and discover magical beasts, customize your character and craft potions, master spell casting, upgrade talents and become the wizard you want to be. Experience Hogwarts in the 1800s. Your character is a student who holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart. Make allies, battle Dark wizards, and ultimately decide the fate of the wizarding world. Your legacy is what you make of it. Live the Unwritten."

All of these deals are only available for a limited time, so be sure to capitalize on them while you can. In the meantime, for more coverage on all things gaming, click here.