Hogwarts Legacy Sells 22 Million Copies in Less Than a Year

Warner Bros. Games has announced that Hogwarts Legacy has already sold 22 million copies in less than a year. Throughout 2023, sales charts clearly indicated that Hogwarts Legacy was a behemoth as it continued to have staying power long after its launch in February. Now, WB Games itself has given new details associated with the performance of the open-world title, which seems to be setting the stage for more titles in the Wizarding World moving forward.

Speaking to Variety, WB Interactive Entertainment president David Haddad confirmed that Hogwarts Legacy has now hit 22 million units sold. This milestone dates back to the end of 2023 where Haddad said that Hogwarts Legacy sold two million copies alone within the holiday period. As a whole, Haddad and those at WB Games are thrilled by the title's performance, especially given that this was a new IP from the publisher.

"It's not just the unit[s] sold that I'm so proud of, it's just that it delighted the fans so much," said Haddad. "It brought Harry Potter to life in a new way for gamers where they could be themselves in this world, in this story. And that's what the team at Avalanche set out to do when they were developing the game and I think that's really why it resonated so well and remains the best-selling game of the year in the entire industry worldwide. That's a position that typically is held by one of these incumbent's sequel games and we're so proud that we've been able to break into the top ranks."

In the future, it's a virtual guarantee that WB Games will look to greenlight a sequel to Hogwarts Legacy. For the time being, Haddad hasn't verified that anything of the sort has already happened, but there's no doubt that those within Avalanche Software are likely crafting the outline of what's next for Hogwarts Legacy. In the interim, Haddad has mentioned that WB Games is also still focused on creating Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions, which will be a multiplayer-focused game centered around the popular Wizarding sport.