New Harry Potter Quidditch Game Announced

Warner Bros. Games has today announced a new video game set within the world of Harry Potter that centers around the sport Quidditch. When Hogwarts Legacy was released by WB Games earlier in 2023, it notably didn't contain Quidditch, which was one of the most-requested features that players wanted to see. Now, it seems like this lack of Quidditch was due to the fact that WB Games was working on a wholly separate experience that eager fans will be able to check out soon enough.

Announced without warning on social media today, WB Games revealed Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions. The upcoming game is described as "a complete, standalone Quidditch experience" that "engages players in the sport of Quidditch and other broomstick adventures alongside friends in a competitive, multiplayer setting." Quidditch Champions is poised to be released across PC and consoles and is said to have been in the works for multiple years at Unbroken Studios.

"Fans have long requested a Quidditch game, and we have been working with Unbroken Studios for several years to create gameplay worthy of their expectations," said WB Games president David Haddad of this new title in an accompanying press release. "Now we are reaching out to the fans and inviting players into Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions to help us with this phase of building the experience."

Calling all Beaters, Chasers, Keepers, and Seekers! Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions limited playtest signups are live now! Sign up at https://t.co/E9cQekLOzV. #QuidditchChampions pic.twitter.com/AQhKfg4NKD — Warner Bros. Games (@wbgames) April 17, 2023

Although details surrounding the official launch of Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions still haven't been provided, WB Games will allow people to begin playing the game later this week. Specifically, WB Games will be holding limited playtest sessions for Quidditch Champions on April 21st and 22nd. Those who want to sign-up to potentially be part of this beta for the game can now head over to the official WB Games website to try to be included.

How do you feel about WB Games releasing a completely independent video game centered around Quidditch? And will you look to try the game out for yourself in this weekend's playtests?