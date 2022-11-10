Hollow Knight: Silksong Update Possibly Coming This Month

Anticipation for Hollow Knight: Silksong has been very strong for years now, but developer Team Cherry really hasn't offered much in the way of information. That could change later this month, if a new rumor is to be believed. As noticed by Nzyme32 on ResetEra, a banner for PC Gamer's PC Gaming Show has been added to the game's Steam page (which readers can find right here). As of this writing, the game has not been announced for the show, and there has been no previous indication that it will appear. Fans won't have to wait long to find out though, as the show will take place on November 17th!

Hollow Knight: Silksong was first revealed in 2019. It was originally planned as DLC for the original Hollow Knight, but was expanded into a full game. Nearly three years passed between the game's announcement and the most recent update, which took place at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase back in June. Xbox stated that all of the games that appeared in the showcase would release within a year, so Silksong should theoretically release sometime within the next 7-8 months. When it does, the game will be a day one release on Xbox Game Pass.

The original Hollow Knight released in 2017 to strong reviews, though some found the game's difficulty a bit unfair at times. Despite this, the game quickly became a fan favorite, and anticipation for the sequel has been high since it was announced. The sequel has been a long time coming, but if Team Cherry can deliver a game that lives-up to the original, it should be well worth the wait. Hopefully the studio will take its time and release Silksong only when it's good and ready!

Hollow Knight: Silksong is set to release on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you anxiously awaiting more information on Hollow Knight: Silksong? What did you think of the original Hollow Knight game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!