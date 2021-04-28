Hood: Outlaws and Legends Reveals Year 1 Roadmap

✖

Players will soon go from outlaws to legends in the Robin Hood-inspired Hood: Outlaws and Legends, and if you were worried about the studio committing to loads of new content, Focus Home Interactive just put those fears to rest. The studio just revealed their Year 1 content roadmap, and it's loaded with both free and premium content. The free content roadmap is split into 4 seasons so far and features a mix of new maps, new modes, new characters, additional cosmetics, and seasonal events. The premium content is split into 3 seasons, and access to those premium tiers comes free with the Year 1 Edition but can be purchased separately as well.

The premium content features a mix of outfits, weapon skins, banners, and more, and you can find the full free and premium content roadmaps below.

Free Content:

Season 0: Litha - New Map Mountain, New Game Mode, Seasonal & Community Events

Season 1: Samhain - New Character, Seasonal & Community Events, Free Cosmetics

Season 2: Yule - Major Gameplay Addition, Seasonal & Community Events, Free Cosmetics

Season 3: Ostara - Major Gameplay Addition, Seasonal & Community Events, Free Cosmetics

Premium Content:

Battle Pass 1: Samhain - Outfits, Weapon Skins, Banners

Battle Pass 2: Yule - Outfits, Weapon Skins, Banners

Battle Pass 3: Ostara - Outfits, Weapon Skins, Banners

You can find the full roadmap in the image above and you can get a look at the new content in the full trailer. You can also find the official description for Hood: Outlaws & Legends below.

"We are all Outlaws… but some of us will become Legends. Faced with a merciless, unchecked state, rebels and rogues battle to claim their place among legends. To win influence with an oppressed people, rival gangs compete in daring heists to hit the wealthy where it hurts. Folk hero or gold-hungry outlaw, only the best will escape with hard-earned riches.

Two teams of 4 players compete to execute the perfect heist, in medieval environments patrolled by deadly AI guards. With the unique skills and mystical abilities of each character, moving in stealth to steal treasures unseen or dominating through loud and brutal combat. Blood will be spilled. Riches will be stolen. Legends will be reborn."

Hood: Outlaws & Legends hits PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC on May 10th.

